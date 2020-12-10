KNOXVILLE — With 5:47 left in the second quarter, Furman’s Tierra Hodges tried to float a pass to her teammate at midcourt. Tennessee’s Rae Burrell had other ideas.
Burrell intercepted Hodges’ pass and sliced toward the basket for an uncontested layup. The sequence encapsulated Burrell’s performance against Furman. The junior guard continued to torment the Paladins, finishing with a career-high 26 points, seven assists and two steals in 24 minutes to lift the Lady Vols to an 90-53 victory over Furman on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena. She has scored at least 18 points in all four games this season.
“Rae is absolutely playing terrific,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “She is practicing terrific every single day. She is really making this look very easy right now. She is still playing at a high pace, with a great motor, with great aggressiveness and great attack. She knocked down shots today, but she’s been knocking down shots in practice so that’s nothing unusual … I’ve been really proud of her, but if you ask anyone on the team, that’s what we’ve seen all fall.”
“At this point, if you pass the ball to Rae, you are going to get an assist,” redshirt junior Jordan Walker quipped.
Burrell converted nine of her 12 field goal attempts and finished with a plus-minus of 39. She buried her first six shots to give the Lady Vols (3-1) a 52-23 lead midway through the second quarter, allowing Tennessee coach Kellie Harper to play 13 players against Furman. Burrell spent most of the fourth quarter as a spectator, springing from her seat and lifting three fingers into the air every time one of her teammates drilled a triple in the final 10 minutes.
Burrell wasn’t the only Lady Vol who thrived offensively against Furman. Walker contributed 14 points. Jaiden McCoy and Tamari Key added nine and eight points, respectively. The Lady Vols assisted on 25 of 34 made field goals and shot 54.8% from the perimeter.
“Obviously, we shot the ball well and I thought we shared the ball well,” Harper said. “I’m really, really proud of that. We’ve worked hard on our offensive execution. It was good to see that pay off. … I think most of the (3-pointers) we took were really good and that matters. Moving forward, I don’t think we can’t count on a 58% performance, but I think we can count on people stepping up and knocking a few of them down.”
The Lady Vols experienced a slow start during their 79-73 overtime loss to West Virginia on Sunday. Burrell made sure that didn’t happen again. She began the game by assisting a Walker triple. She then splashed a 3-pointer to give the Lady Vols an 8-4 lead. She distributed three more assists in the first quarter to stretch Tennessee’s lead to 22-6.
Whenever Furman threatened to make things interesting, Burrell answered. With Tennessee leading 32-20, Burrell ripped of 13 points to spark a 20-3 run in the second quarter.
When the Paladins sliced Tennessee’s lead to 57-46, Burrell re-entered the game and resumed scoring buckets. She knocked down a layup in transition and scored off an offensive rebound to extend the lead to 61-46. From there, the advantage continued to grow.
She retreated to the bench in the fourth quarter and enjoyed watching her younger teammates make plays in the final 10 minutes. McCoy drilled three 3-pointers to help the Lady Vols close the game on an 18-0 run.
“I was really pleased that we were able to get (the younger players) minutes,” Harper said. “Not just minutes, they were productive minutes and that was really good. That is going to help us and it’s going to help them. … You’ve got to have a lot of people who are able to step up.
“I think watching (the fourth quarter) is going to be fun for that crew.”
