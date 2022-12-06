KNOXVILLE — Tennessee put a ragtag group on the floor Tuesday against Chattanooga. That group, though, provided more than enough.
Missing several key players, coach Kellie Harper went with a new-look starting lineup, and it did the job as the Lady Vols blew out the Mocs, 69-39, at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Alongside its usual starters in Jasmine Powell and Jordan Horston, Tennessee (5-5) went with Tess Darby, Sara Puckett and Karoline Striplin against Chattanooga (6-5). Though it was Darby’s seventh start in nine games, her spot there hasn’t been a certainty, while Puckett had only started three prior times in her career and Striplin made her first career start.
The Lady Vols also leaned on their bench, all to make up for the absence of center Tamari Key and forwards Rickea Jackson and Jasmine Franklin. Key wasn’t available due to “medical reasons,” Harper said, while Jackson is out indefinitely via coach’s decision and Franklin is in concussion protocol.
The team Tennessee put on the court shined, shooting 47% from the field and cruising nearly the whole game.
“I think from the get-go, when we started this season, we knew that one of our strengths was depth,” Striplin said. “Just being able to have people that are willing to step up when their name is called, I think that’s a really big plus on our team’s side.”
While Horston, one of Tennessee’s top playmakers, led with 14 points, the Lady Vols’ often-unsung heroes also heavily contributed. Jillian Hollingshead, in her first game back from a concussion, scored nine, while Puckett had eight and Striplin and Marta Suárez both tallied seven.
Striplin, also one of five Lady Vols to drain a 3-pointer, often instructed her teammates on what to do while on the floor, showing leadership despite being just a first-time starter.
“It didn’t surprise me,” Harper said. “She’s been that person. I think, just now, getting those minutes, she has a little bit more confidence. She knows what she’s doing out there and she’s a vocal player. She’s got great energy and she has great want-to. She really works hard, she tries. I’m telling you, her teammates could not be happier for her right now.
“She made a move in practice yesterday, it was an unbelievable post move, and I almost had to stop practice because (her teammates) were so excited for her. They love her, and this is just all of her hard work paying off.”
Tennessee held Chattanooga to just 30% shooting, and the Mocs made only three of their 12 attempts from beyond the arc. The Lady Vols led 37-15 by halftime.
The suffocating defense it showed was just another way Tennessee’s roster stepped up when faced with difficulties. With the statuses of multiple players still in question, that may be needed again sooner rather than later.
“It’s not always easy, but I think that’s where having the adversity of missing players, we’ve had other people really step up,” Harper said. “Someone asked me (on) the radio about adversity, whether that’s losses or not having all of your teammates out there, and how they’re handling it. They’re handling it like you want to handle it. They’re attacking it every single day.
“Great teams don’t become great without adversity. They don’t, and our players have to understand that this is a moment that can define who they are. It’s not always easy, but that’s okay. We can figure it out even in the tough times.”
