KNOXVILLE — Before last Saturday at Neyland Stadium, Tennessee junior wide receiver Ramel Keyton had one catch for 10 yards in nine games.
A 4-star recruit in former head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s 2019 signing class, Keyton had a promising start to his career, appearing in 12 games in a reserve role as a freshman and totaling four catches for 104 yards.
In 2020, Keyton appeared in seven games of a 10-game season but only started three and had nine catches for 76 yards, but his targets have been more limited this season.
Heading into last Saturday’s game against No. 1 Georgia, Keyton’s lone catch was in Week 3 against Tennessee Tech, but when starting receiver JaVonta Payton went down with a shoulder injury in the first quarter against the Bulldogs, he stepped up.
It was only appropriate that the Marietta, Georgia, native would be one of the standouts in the Vols receiving corps in a 41-17 loss to the Bulldogs, catching five passes for a career-high 48 yards, including a 15-yard catch in the first half that helped set Tennessee up in field-goal range that later led to a brief 10-7 advantage.
“I thought Ramel did some really positive things without the ball in his hands,” Heupel said. “I thought he did a good job on the perimeter blocking, in particular on some of our perimeter screens. He did a good job when the ball was in his hands, too. (We’ve) got a tunnel screen that he does a nice job on, makes a nice play on a nice shallow catch-and-run after it.
“There are some things that he’ll learn from and get better at, particularly against press coverage, but I thought he stepped in and did a lot of really good things for us.”
For Heupel’s quick-scoring, up-tempo offense to be successful, it has plays that go to speedy receivers on the outside, but for those to work, blocking help from players like Keyton is paramount.
He understands that role.
“(I) try to get blocks on guys,” Keyton said. “Other people are running, some people are running down the field, just trying to do your job. If I was setting the pick, setting a rub for somebody or whatever is. Trying to get them open, thinking like that. Really just trying to finish each play in strength because that’s the mentality that we have.”
Having played under two different head coaches and in two separate offenses, Keyton, along with the rest of Tennessee’s receivers, are enjoying playing in Heupel’s system.
It’s a receiver-friendly offense and that’s evident in the stat books.
Tennessee receivers have accounted for 183 receptions for 2,497 with an average of 13.6 yards per catch through 10 games. The Vols also have 24 touchdowns that have come through the air.
“I feel like we get better chances to get shots as a receiver,” Keyton said. “I feel like the quarterbacks we have right now the way they teach the quarterbacks, actually helps the receiver. We feel like we’re on the same page as the offense and we run tempo. I feel like it just works better. (We’re) a little more explosive.”
