It has been more than a decade since Randall Cobb dominated the high school gridirons throughout East Tennessee, but he’s not even close to forgetting his Alcoa roots.
During a conference call with media in Houston, Texas, on Friday, Cobb said his work ethic is strong because of his upbringing in a “little blue-collar town, Alcoa, Tennessee, the Aluminum Company of America.”
The 2008 Alcoa High School graduate spoke to reporters because he has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract with the Houston Texans that includes $18.75 million in guaranteed money. The 29-year-old has not signed because the team has not been able to conduct a physical, though that is likely a formality as he continues to work out at his home in Los Angeles.
It might be difficult to train alone, but it’s easier for Cobb because of the powerful example his father set for him.
Randall Cobb Sr. worked for Alcoa during the day and did handyman work for the community at night. Among the things the father-son duo did was shovel snow from neighborhood driveways.
“He always taught me if I wasn’t working, there’s somebody out there who’s working to get better than me,” Cobb said. “That’s kind of how I’ve always looked at it, and sometimes it’s been my gift and my curse. Some of the injuries I’ve had have come from overworking, so it’s important for me to make sure that I find that balance and continue to grow as a player.”
The four-time TSSAA state champion and one-time Mr. Football winner is entering his 10th season in the NFL and will do so with his third team. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2011 and spent his first eight seasons there.
He played for the Dallas Cowboys last season. In his career, Cobb has 525 receptions for 6,352 yards, and he has scored 44 touchdowns. He averages 12.1 yards per reception.
Last season was a strong bounce back for Cobb after he was limited to nine games in his final season with Green Bay in 2018. With Dallas, he appeared in 15 games with six starts and caught 55 passes for 828 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Most notably, he averaged a career-high 15.1 yards per reception. That’s strong production for a slot receiver and was made possible, Cobb said, after a great off-season with the Cowboys.
“Whenever I got to Dallas, I was told that my hamstrings were really weak and that was the first time that I’ve been told that in my career, so being able to build that strength and stay on the field, I felt really, really good — probably the best I’ve felt in the past five or six years, so I was really excited to go down and be a part of that offense,” Cobb said. “We had three receivers that produced and played really well. I think that has a lot credit to Kellen Moore and his offense. I think that he was a great coordinator and great at putting us in great positions to make plays.”
The Texans will need Cobb to be as productive as he was last season after they traded All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson. Another looming problem with the Texans is the poor track record of injuries with fellow wide receiver Will Fuller.
Houston does not have a first-round pick so it’s likely that they will use one of their two second-round draft picks on a wide receiver to add much-needed depth. If Houston picks the right one there is potential for it to stay in playoff contention.
The Texans has been to the playoffs four times in the last five seasons and have won two playoff games in that time. Last year the Texans beat the Buffalo Bills in the wildcard round.
Cobb went to the playoffs each of his first six seasons in Green Bay but has not been back since then. He said he signed with Houston for a chance to return to that stage.
“At this point in my career, I still don’t have a ring, so I want to be in a situation where I have that possibility,” Cobb said. “I think when you look at (quarterback) Deshaun (Watson) and what he’s been able to do since he’s been in the league, I’ve been really impressed from afar watching him.
“He has tremendous ability. He’s a winner. He’s won at every level, from high school to college. I think he has that ability to take us to a Super Bowl and I want to be a part of something special with him.”
