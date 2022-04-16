Raul Placeres and the Maryville College men’s basketball team had the best recruiting tool a coach can have this past season: winning.
The Scots hit a number of program highs, including its highest ever in-season ranking in the D3Hoops.com Top 25 Poll and a program best 18-1 start. Coming off of a campaign in which they claimed a share of the USA South Western Division regular season title, MC signed nine players in its 2022 recruiting class.
“Obviously, when you had the kind of success that we had this year and being ranked nationally for a large portion of the year, it brought a lot of positive attention to the program,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “Going to the tournaments that we went to, the recruits knowing where we’re actually going this year, it plays a pivotal role in being able to land the type of guys that we were able to land in this recruiting class.”
The Scots will return their leading scorer in guard Myles Rasnick, as well as standout 3-point shooter Chase Ridenour, who battled through injuries late in the season. Jekobe Coleman, Kordell Kah and Kaleb Powell are also back.
The losses include guard JR Sanders and Nicholas Clifton to graduation, while MC lost some size in the paint to the transfer portal in 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward Felix Uadiale.
“(We recruited) a little bit more size and girth at the post position,” Placeres said. “We basically signed four post players that are 6-foot-6 and taller. Chase Morgan is about 6-foot-6 and 230 (pounds). That’s a really nice-sized freshman coming in. William Norwood is a 6-foot-9 kid coming from a state championship team in Tri-Cities in Georgia, then we added two guys in Grady Powers and R.J. Simmons are 6-foot-6, 6-foot-7 and they can play multiple positions. Overall, the group from our guards to our post, they’re all guys that can create and are just not shooters. They bring a little bit more to the table in regards to their overall game.
“One of the things that we were really looking for was a lot of pass-first guys, so our offense can run a little bit more smoothly.”
Five of MC’s signees hail from the Knoxville area, with prep teammates Jaylon Green and Devion Mixon having played at the Webb School and Jose Rodriquez and Chase Morgan both coming from Concord Christian School.
Guard Jackson Garner, who averaged 22 points and shot 50% from the field and 43% from 3-point range was an All-State, All-Region and District 4-3A Player of the Year at Clinton High School.
On the outside, Green and Mixon helped Webb to a 23-6 campaign in 2021-22. Green averaged 12 points and four assists per game and was an All-Division II-AA East Region selection while Mixon averaged eight points and three rebounds as a senior this past season.
At Concord Christian, Rodriquez averaged 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks and earned All-District MVP and made the All-Region Tournament team during his team’s run to the state quarterfinals. In the paint, his teammate, Morgan, averaged 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Acquiring talented players from their own backyard was an emphasis for Placeres, but the national exposure from the last few seasons has also helped MC in recruiting all over the South, with forward Grady Powers signing with the school out of Nolensville in Middle Tennessee, fellow forwards R.J. Simmons and William Norwood joining the program out of Georgia and guard Logan Patterson coming from Alabama.
“I think it’s become, for a lack of a better word, cool,” Placeres said. “To come to our place, because one, we’re winning. We’re winning regular season championships, we’re winning conference championships, we’re playing in national tournaments that give our program great exposure. I think that attracted a lot of recruits to come and play for us. I just think it has become really cool because (as a recruit) you get everything that you’re looking for in a college experience at our place.
“We’re winning at a high level, we have great participation in regards to our attendance, great crowds. You balance that with a great education like we have and man, why wouldn’t you want to come to Maryville College?”
As the Scots prepare to enter the newly formed Collegiate Conference of the South, there were certain attributes Placeres and his coaching staff were looking for in this crop of newcomers, which includes a pair of state championships, a state tournament appearance and two state quarterfinal appearances at their respective schools, in helping MC replicate its success in the USA South.
“I think there is a great blend of athleticism and shot makers,” Placeres said. “Guys that play with sureness in regards to their ball-handling and decision making. When you recruit, you typically are hoping that you sign guys that will help you win. In regards to this class, we signed the type of guys that won’t let us lose. I think combined with what we’ve got coming back, we have a great blend of returners that have experienced a lot of success, winning and performing at a high level. Adding this talented group, I’m really, really excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.