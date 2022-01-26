Raul Placeres doesn’t go seeking personal accolades, let alone hang his hat on them, but with the start that the Maryville College men’s basketball has had to its 2021-22 season, his efforts have been hard to ignore.
The Scots head coach has led the team to a 14-1 overall record and an unbeaten 4-0 mark in USA South play in his third season leading the program. Earlier this week they reached No.13 in the D3Hoops.com Top 25 Poll, their highest ranking since the poll’s inception in 1999, and are well on their way to defending the conference title they won last season.
Because of those early successes, Placeres was recognized as one of NCAA Division III college basketball’s rising head coaches by Silver Waves Media on Sunday, but he isn’t taking all of the credit. For him, the recognition might as well be a team award.
“It’s obviously extremely humbling,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “When you get those types of accolades or recognition, you’d be a fool to think it’s all about you. I think coach (Jeff) McCord has been essential in our development, our progress in our program. A lot of the success is also attributed to his hard work. The sacrifices that my family has made for me, with my wife and my daughter, to let me do what I do and having the team that I have.
“It’s also about the players you have and how well they can work together to be successful. When you receive those types of accolades, I think it’s a combination of many things and it starts with the people you work with.”
Placeres’ path to coaching the Scots began as a player under former MC head coach Randy Lambert.
As a junior guard, Placeres starred on a Scots’ team that reached the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 before taking up an assistant coaching position on Lambert’s staff in 2005-06 and after spending time in the high coaching ranks at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School, he rejoined the Lambert at MC and was eventually elevated to head coach upon Lambert’s retirement after 39 seasons.
The Scots won just nine games in his first season in 2019-20, then all of the struggles brought on by COVID, including restrictions in the team’s preseason preparation and a limited schedule forced drastic changes in his second season in 2020-21, but Placeres managed to guide MC to a 10-2 finish and a conference title.
Winning the conference and returning a bulk of their roster brought on plenty of expectations for the Scots ahead of this season, and they’ve lived up to them and more, helping lead to Placeres recent coaching recognition.
“It kind of caught me by surprise,” Placeres said. “That’s not something that I strive for. I just try to do the best job that I can. I’m a very competitive person and I’m just trying to get better at my craft each and every year. I think we’ve shown that from year one to year three now. We’ve won 28 of our last 32 games and that’s dealing with COVID, which has not been easy. I’ll continue to build relationships. At the end of the day, I think that’s what has allowed us to take this next step.”
As a former player and assistant coach, Placeres doesn’t like to make comparisons to past teams that he’s been a part of because he doesn’t want to take away from their accomplishments, the current Scots’ team is among the best that he’s seen.
Through 15 games, MC is averaging more than 81 points per game while holding opponents to less than 70. Offensively, the Scots are shooting 36.7% from 3-point range and 45.7% from the field while averaging over 41 rebounds.
They’re led by junior guards Myles Rasnick and Chase Ridenour who are both averaging more than 10 points an outing along with fellow junior forward Felix Uadiale, who has been a force in the paint on both ends of the floor, especially on offense with 12.6 points per game.
“I’m very careful when I talk about (how this team compares to past teams) because there have been some really good teams here,” Placeres said. “I don’t know if there has ever been a team that has started 14-1. I really don’t. We’ve had some really good teams. We’ve had a team that won 17 games in a row 2007-08, but I think as a start, I don’t think there’s been a team that’s started 14-1 and been ranked from the start of the year like we have.”
The Scots will have two opportunities on their home floor this week to add to their already impressive resume, starting with a conference clash with Covenant College (9-5, 4-1 USA South) at 7 p.m. today inside Cooper Athletics Center before taking on Piedmont College (7-8, 2-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
