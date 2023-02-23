KNOXVILLE — Tennessee looked like it had everything in place early.
The Lady Vols’ scheme was putting pressure on South Carolina’s post players inside, and their own offense was responding, battling for tough shots to take a lead over the No. 1 team in the nation.
There was one piece that was missing, one that slowly crept up to become more and more of a factor: rebounding.
South Carolina relied partially on offensive rebounding to cut through Tennessee’s advantage, getting extra shots at the rim that turned into key points. Eventually, those extra possessions and points added up, fueling Gamecock runs as South Carolina went on to defeat Tennessee, 73-60, Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“We had schematic issues there in the first half,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “When you’re shagging off of folks, which we were doing, maybe not guarding them as tight, and unfortunately, we weren’t boxing them out and weren’t there on them. We did a better job as the game went on with that. We had some opportunities to have a few more box-outs, missed them, and they just went and got some that there’s not a whole lot we could do about it.
“I do think we left some out there on the offensive end for us … We’ll look at that with our team and see if we can find a few more on the offensive end for us.”
The Gamecocks (28-0, 15-0 SEC) are known for their size and strength, boasting players like superstar forward Aliyah Boston and 6-foot-7 center Kamilla Cardoso. Though the pressure Tennessee (20-10, 12-3) put forth helped keep that size at bay early, it wasn’t enough to stop the rebounding onslaught the Gamecocks eventually put on.
South Carolina totaled 48 rebounds, including 20 offensive boards, while Tennessee finished with 34 and 11, respectively.
Tennessee certainly missed senior center Tamari Key on the court Thursday. At 6-foot-6, the center is the Lady Vols’ tallest player and an intimidating rebounder and shot-blocker, but she’s been out for a large part of the season due to blood clots in her lungs.
“I do know that they miss (Tamari) Key in there,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said of Tennessee. “She would be someone that would probably push this team over the hump, but they’re making do with what they have.”
The two teams weren’t so different in other facets of the game. South Carolina shot 40.3% overall, including 35.7% from deep, while Tennessee shot 36.7% and 33.3% from beyond the arc. The Gamecocks had 7 turnovers and 38 points in the paint, while the Lady Vols had 9 and 34, respectively.
The rebounding numbers showed up in second-chance points, though, as South Carolina totaled 18 with Tennessee tallying just 5.
Despite the rebounding discrepancy, Tennessee still performed well enough in other areas to not only take that early advantage, but also pose a threat late, briefly cutting the deficit to single-digits in the fourth quarter after having next to no momentum during the third.
Offensive rebounding then popped back up to help South Carolina outlast the surge, proving to be the formula that kept Tennessee’s well-schemed game plan from ultimately succeeding.
“They were relentless,” Tennessee senior forward Rickea Jackson said. “I know there were times where, me personally, I would let someone box me out instead of going around. So it was little things like that like chasing down the ball, being a ball-hawk. Just really being relentless toward the ball. We know they were a very tall, lengthy team, but at the end of the day, we have to go out there like, ‘No one can box us out, and we can box y’all out.’
“So we just have to have that mentality going forward.”
