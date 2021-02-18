KNOXVILLE — William Blount endured a lackluster start to the second half, a series of sudden momentum shifts afterward and an oversight from an official with its season on the line, but ultimately it was two basic fundamentals that cost it a District 4-AAA quarterfinal win and subsequent Region 2-AAA tournament berth.
The No. 5-seeded Governors were out-rebounded heavily and missed far too many layups, turning what could have been a season-extending victory into a 50-48 loss to No. 4-seed Knoxville West on Thursday that ended its campaign.
“That’s the thing that gets you as a coach: all the small details that could have went different and changed the game,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “You don’t have regrets. Sometimes you win and sometimes you learn, and hopefully we can learn from it.
“Even though we don’t have another game as this team, the younger ones do, and hopefully they see that and say, ‘Hey, if we do this and this better, we’ll have a chance to win.’”
Despite all the struggles on the glass and near the rim, William Blount (15-14) gave itself an opportunity to advance and face No. 1-seed Bearden in the semifinals with a 11-2 run in the opening four minutes, one second of the fourth quarter to take a 45-42 lead after scoring six total points in the third.
Will Biven hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 48-second span to put West back on top, but William Blount senior guard Marshall Cooper, who scored a team-high 18 points, answered with a long ball of how own to draw even with 2:00 left to play.
The Governors got a defensive stop on the Rebels’ ensuing possession, but Baker Dance was able to secure an offensive rebound and make a layup to put West up for good even though it failed to put away the game multiple times.
William Blount believed it regained possession with 16 seconds left after a Rebel stepped out of bounds while trapped along the sideline, but the officials instead granted a timeout to West.
It mattered not as Reese Preston missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving the Governors an opportunity to tie or take the lead on their final possession, but senior forward Trey Clemmer’s mid-range fadeaway in the post came up short.
“We ran a play that we’ve run all year long, and one of the looks is the post pass there,” Windle said. “Trey was open, and I’ll take a senior taking that shot. He’s made that shot a lot in his life.
“That wasn’t the only option on the play, we had other options, but that was the one that was available. That was what the defense gave us, so that’s what we took.”
Senior guard Jake England scored 14 points to join Cooper in double figures in the final game of their William Blount careers.
Cooper collapsed to the ground after the final buzzer sounded but immediately picked himself up.
The Governors had a long, emotional moment in their locker room following a heartbreaking loss that could have easily had a different result but emerged from it without a teary eye in sight.
“Of course the locker room is full of tears and full of hurt and everybody is going to be sad, but as coaches we just talk about how much we care for them and love them,” Windle said. “We just talked about the future with them, and as they grow up to be men, husbands and fathers, hopefully they look back on our time with us and know that they were cared for and loved, and that they had fun doing it.
“You don’t just coach guys for a few years. Do you coach the player or do you coach the man? I like to coach the man.”
