When Maryville girls basketball coach Scott West was laying out the schedule for the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament, he made sure his Lady Rebels team was going to match up with the Webb School for the second time this season.
West’s reasoning was sound. He wanted to use the game as a measuring stick to see how far Maryville has come since losing to the Lady Spartans in the midst of a rough start to the season back in November.
The result was familiar in a 40-32 loss at Maryville High School on Wednesday, but the difference in Maryville’s approach from a month ago to now was there for West to see.
“I think we made a lot of strides,” West told The Daily Times. “I’m not happy with the rebounding. I told them that we lost this game in the first quarter by giving up six offensive rebounds and we were down 10 or 12 points at the end of (the first quarter) but I thought we outplayed them the rest of the game.
“They’ve got to learn that you’ve got to play four quarters. You don’t get anything for winning three, but we did compete. They’re a great group of kids and they play hard. Just got to learn those things.”
The Lady Rebels losing the rebounding game might have been the biggest difference in how it ended. Webb (8-6) made the most of its second chance opportunities, scoring 17 total points off of offensive rebounds alone.
It’s an area Maryville (6-8) has struggled to find consistency in all season and has played a factor in most of its losses.
“We’ve got to rebound,” West said. “Everybody has got to be dedicated to rebounding. We got out-rebounded terribly by them. We just float to the rim too much. I keep saying it and saying it and I’m hoping eventually it falls in there somewhere and they figure it out.”
Trailing by double digits in the second quarter and not being able to come up with enough defensive rebounds to keep Webb off the board weren’t the only things that went wrong for the Lady Rebels in the first half.
With the clock winding down in the second quarter, the Lady Rebels had the ball with a chance to score just before halftime and take some momentum into the locker room, but a Navy Gentry pass to Kiyana Fortenberry appeared to touch the fingertips of a Webb defender before rolling through the baseline.
The ball was called out on Maryville and it was the Spartans who ended up taking the final shot of the half on a Madelyn Ladd 3-point heave from around halfcourt to up her team’s lead to 28-15.
Despite that, Maryville continued to scrap in the second half and thanks to some clutch shooting from Gentry in the fourth quarter, put itself within striking distance with five minutes, 30 seconds left.
After Tatianna Cvitkovic scored on a jumper, a forced turnover on the defensive end set up Gentry for a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to make it 36-30 and push Webb into a timeout.
It was one of four 3-pointers for the junior guard, who finished with a team-high 14 points, including eight in the second half.
“I thought Navy Gentry grew a lot,” West said. “I told her that she looked like an All-District player today. She looked the part. The last five games she has really stepped up her game and grown into herself. She’s got a good shot, she handles it better than she thinks she does.
“Today, she had maybe one turnover and played really well. She was going to play unless she couldn’t. She grew a lot today and I was proud of her effort against a really good defensive team.”
Maryville wasn’t able to capitalize as the Spartans managed to put it away out of that timeout with back-to-back scores from Sheelove Knowles to go back up 10. A Cvitkovic layup was the Lady Rebels’ only score in the final five minutes.
Maryville will play Kingston today at 11:15 p.m. to wrap up the tournament before jumping back into District 4-4A play against Bearden on Jan. 7. West hopes for continued improvement as the end of the first half of their season comes to a close.
“Hopefully we’ll continue (improving) tomorrow and into the first of the year as we get into district play,” West said. “I’m happy with the growth. If I had to give a grade the last time we played Webb I’d give us a D-minus. I’d say the second time was a solid B. We went up and we did a lot of good stuff. The one thing we didn’t do, we never quit. We made Webb play and that’s what you’ve got to do. I’m proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.