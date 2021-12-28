Standing outside his team’s locker room after its game Tuesday, Alcoa girls basketball coach David Baumann yearned for a do-over.
The Lady Tornadoes had just lost to McMinn Central, 75-57, in their Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament opener, and Baumann wished he had added one more aspect to his team’s preparation.
“Our two keys coming in were take care of the ball and rebound the basketball,” Baumann told The Daily Times. “We took care of it pretty well. We didn’t rebound it very well. There should have been a third key, which was my fault: transition defense. They just killed us there. So those two areas, rebounding and transition defense, really let us down tonight.”
Alcoa (5-6) trailed by just one point, 16-15, to start the second quarter, but the talented McMinn Central (10-1) carved out a double-digit advantage by halftime, 39-29.
Though the Lady Tornadoes eventually made it a five-point game at 50-45, another strong run by the Chargerettes in the fourth quarter doomed Alcoa to the blowout loss. McMinn Central had its highest-scoring quarter in the fourth, tallying 25 points in closing out the game.
“We did pretty well for the most part taking care of the ball,” Baumann said. “(McMinn Central is) a team that just is relentless coming at you, pressuring. They pushed the ball. When they made their runs, they were killing us in transition and killing us on the boards.”
Macie Ridge tallied 24 points for Alcoa, and Karli Haworth finished with 20, each hitting two 3-pointers. The team didn’t get enough from the rest of its roster, though, to compete with McMinn Central for four quarters.
“I’m proud of the fight,” Baumann said. “I thought Maci and Karli did a good job and carried a big load. We needed more help scoring-wise from other people tonight. We didn’t get as much as we’ve been getting and against a team that good, we’ve got to have more than two people scoring the basketball.
“I thought our fight was good, but beyond that, we ran out of steam and they come at you in waves. Right now, they’ve got more depth than us and we’re just trying to weather the storm until we get Mak (Bremer) back and we get some other girls back. I think we can be good in February, but we’ve still got some growth to do as well.”
Alcoa will face Kingston at 12:30 p.m. today. The Lady Tornadoes and Lady Yellowjackets used to share a district, but with the new alignments, Baumann’s team will enter the game without an in-depth scouting report on their foe.
“Haven’t seen them this year,” Baumann said. “They’re better this year than they were last year. I saw them play (Tuesday), but we haven’t played them this year. So a little familiarity, but they’re a different team, we’re a different team. We’ll have to come out and play well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.