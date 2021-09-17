KNOXVILLE — When Tennessee’s offense needed a spark, Jimmy Calloway delivered it last Saturday.
Pittsburgh had scored 20 points in the second quarter to erase the Vols 10-0 lead and pull ahead 20-13 with three minutes left in the first half.
With a first down inside the Panthers’ 45-yard line, quarterback Hendon Hooker flipped the ball out to Calloway on a screen pass with two Pitt defenders boxing him in towards the sideline, but he slipped through and raced 44-yards to the end zone to tie the game up at 20-20.
Calloway went on to finish with a career-high three catches and 59 yards in the 41-34 Tennessee loss, stepping in to replace Jalin Hyatt who left the game after suffering an injury in the first half.
“I play my game,’ Calloway said after the game. “My job is to get open and catch the ball. (The quarterback’s) job is to read, throw and run the offense. Who’s ever in at the time, that’s my leader.”
It’s unclear who Calloway’s leader will be Saturday when Tennessee hosts Tennessee Tech at noon inside Neyland Stadium. Joe Milton started the first two games for the Vols but was injured following a sack in the third quarter against Pitt and did not return. Hooker finished out the game, but UT head coach Josh Heupel didn’t commit to naming a starter earlier this week.
While it doesn’t matter to Calloway who takes the snaps on any given play, it does matter to the Vols offense to have Calloway on the field.
After playing in eight games last season and recording just two receptions for 14 yards as a freshman, Calloway flashed his play-making abilities and made the most of his first significant playing time at UT.
“Like I said before, Jimmy Calloway is going to be a special player when it’s all said and done,” Tennessee wide receiver coach Kodi Burns said. “I think it was evident out there on the field this past week that once he gets the ball in his hands, he’s a difference maker. We knew that when he was a quarterback in high school and (he’s) slowly starting to develop into a wideout, so really excited about the future for Jimmy.
“That was just a glimpse of what he can become, just got to continue to grow and develop.”
Calloway being a difference maker will be even more paramount if the Vols continue to struggle with injuries at wide receiver.
Coming into the season, Hyatt was expected to be a key piece on UT’s new offense, even making Athlon Sports’ All-SEC Preseason Second Team after amassing 276 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2020, but has struggled early on in his sophomore campaign.
He caught four passes for 62 yards against Bowling Green and was unable to come down with the ball in the end zone in the first half against Pitt. It was one of few passes that Hyatt has gotten a hand on but not caught in the first two games.
Burns hopes to get him more involved in the offense going forward.
“One thing we all know, Jalin can run,” Burns said. “Jalin’s got elite speed, he can run by anybody in this league, really. Again, you just go back to a young player. It’s my job as a coach to continue to grow (and) develop him, to make sure that those 50-50 balls are catches for him. If he continues to do that, he can grow and be as good as he wants to be.
“So, that’s just part of the process, just like Jimmy Calloway, just like (Jimmy) Holiday. Take out the COVID year, which is a really unique year, he’s new. He’s new to this offense. He has to continue to grow and if he does that, which he will, then he’ll be a special player when it’s all said and done.”
Facing an 0-2 Golden Eagles team out of the FCS that has given up 84 points should present an opportunity for Burns to feature the receivers more in the offense, including JaVonta Payton.
Like Hyatt, the Mississippi State transfer, who caught 28 passes for 372 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs last season, was expected to contribute early for the Vols, but only has two receptions in two appearances.
“Man, I’ve been extremely impressed with JaVonta,” Burns said. “He played extremely hard the entire game. JaVonta just needs to continue to keep doing what he’s doing. Like I said, the flow of the game, each game is different, each game is unique and takes on a mind of its own. And this game kind of transpired to where JaVonta may not have got a whole bunch of balls — which is fine, that’s part of the game.
“When his time comes, he’s going to be ready, he just has to keep playing like he’s been playing, and his time will come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.