AFTON — Wendy Beristain had to make a split-second decision as Chuckey-Doak senior Marci Merrill raced toward Alcoa junior goalkeeper Ella Murr unimpeded.
The junior center back attempted a last-ditch slide tackle but clipped Merrill and sent the forward tumbling in the box. Beristain received a red card for denying a goal or obvious scoring opportunity and watched from the bench as Merrill broke a scoreless tie with a penalty kick in the 46th minute.
The Lady Tornadoes never recovered from the one-woman disadvantage and Chuckey-Doak claimed the Region 1-A championship with a 4-0 win over Alcoa on Thursday.
“She tackles well but playing in that center back role, you have to be careful,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley told The Daily Times. “I know she had to make a spur-of-the-moment decision, but I’d take my chances with Ella (making the save).
“It’s so early in the half there that even if she does beat Ella, maybe it gives us a little bit of a spark to play harder, but you can’t go back and fix it. You just have to take it and move on.”
Alcoa (11-6-1) spent most of the first half possessing the ball near midfield but did not muster much of a threat beyond that. It made adjustments to try and play higher in the attacking third at halftime, but it never got the opportunity to see if they worked.
Instead, Merrill and the Black Knights (15-3-1) were the ones who charged ahead, taking advantage of the situation and kept the Lady Tornadoes on their heels.
A through ball from Liliana Jimenez led to a breakaway goal form Merrill in the 56th minute, and then Merrill scored again five minutes later on a direct kick from Sarah Wright. At that point, Alcoa waived the white flag, pulling some of its starters to avoid any injuries ahead of its Class A state sectional at Oneida on Saturday.
Merrill added her fourth and final goal in the 68th minute on an assist from Kylie Malone to put a bow on Chuckey-Doak’s first region title since 2005.
“We had to put some girls in the field that had to play more minutes than they are used to playing and hope that they could give us some energy,” Corley said. “Once we got down two, we didn’t have a chance being down a player and also having another starter out, so you just play to maintain.”
Chuckey-Doak will host Cumberland Gap, which lost to Oneida 5-3 in the Region 1-A championship, on Saturday trying to earn its first state tournament appearance since 2017.
Alcoa has reached that pinnacle in each of the last four seasons, including two years ago when it lost to Cosby in the region championship — its only other runner-up finish in that span.
The Lady Tornadoes bounced back by defeating Oneida, 2-0, and went on to reach the Class A state championship game. History repeating itself with Oneida would more than make up for missing out on its second consecutive region title.
“They have to understand that of the two games, this one is one that we all want to win, but the critical one is Saturday,” Corley said. “We have to go back, figure out a plan and make sure that they maintain their confidence. They just have to understand that it’s not over until you play Saturday.”
