As the coin toss for the second overtime period occurred at midfield, Alcoa defensive coordinator Brian Nix reminded the Tornadoes of the one thing he believes separates his program from the others in the state.
“They’ll break before we do,” Nix shouted.
The internal adage proved true as Alcoa blocked an extra point following a Knoxville West touchdown and answered with a fourth-down touchdown pass from quarterback Caden Buckles to running back Elijah Cannon that set up kicker Bacon Lauderback’s game-winning extra-point attempt.
Those heroics stole the headlines, but it was a defense that made a pair of red-zone stops in regulation that gave Alcoa as many chances as it needed to pull out a 21-20 victory Thursday at Bill Wilson Field.
“We thrive in that situation,” Nix told The Daily Times. “We want to say that when it gets tough, when it gets nasty, when it gets dirty, that’s when we’re different than everybody else.
“In good situations where the offense has scored, anybody can play good defense, but tonight the team needed us to pick them up.”
Alcoa (5-1) failed to sustain drives in the first half until finding pay dirt on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Buckles to senior wide receiver Major Newman with three seconds remaining before the intermission, but the defense made a 7-point halftime lead feel insurmountable.
The Tornadoes limited West to two first downs and 57 net yards over 14 plays through the first two quarters, but an offense that could not get out of its own way in the second half made replicating that dominance improbable.
West (5-1) started with the ball in the second half and drove inside the Alcoa 10-yard line only for senior defensive back Jamal Williams to intercept a fourth-and-goal pass.
Buckles threw an interception on the ensuing drive that positioned the Rebels 25 yards away from a game-tying score. Once again the Tornadoes held strong.
After allowing a first down, a wave of pressure forced West quarterback Carson Jessie to throw the ball away, drawing an intentional grounding penalty that backed the Rebels up 16 yards and resulted in a loss of down. Two more incompletions followed, and then Alcoa defensive tackle Michael Williams sacked Jessie to force a turnover-on-downs.
“If they score right there, they are in the game,” Cannon said. “I think our defense is something stellar. That’s what Alcoa is really known for. Defense is something we really look forward to.”
Alcoa finally relented on its next defensive series but only after having played 26 snaps in a span of 15 minutes and 46 seconds.
An offense that committed eight second-half penalties for 72 yards and threw away two potential scoring drives made Alcoa’s two red-zone stops pivotal. Those come two weeks after the Tornadoes allowed rival Maryville to reach the red zone four times but surrendered three field goals. That proved crucial to a second-half comeback bid that fell just short.
“We work a lot on red-zone defense because as offenses have expanded and you see more great skill guys, offenses are going to make plays,” Nix said. “They’re going to move the ball, and you better be solid in the red zone.
“A lot of times you see kids wilt in the red zone because usually for a team to get down there you’ve given up a big play, but we expect these good teams to get in the red zone, so we keep our demeanor up. With the amount of time we spend on it, I’m so proud that we’ve gotten something accomplished from that.”
