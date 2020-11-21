At this point in the season, a Tennessee collapse in the second half is practically inevitable. It’s become a matter of how the implosion will unfold.
Tennessee’s 30-17 loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday offered a familiar script. The Vols raced to a 10-0 lead in the first half, only to watch another double-digit lead quickly vanish. The Vols were dominated in the second half. Auburn outscored Tennessee, 20-7, in the final 30 minutes. During their five-game losing streak, the Vols have been outscored 108-14 in the second half. Jarrett Guarantano tossed a pick-6 — the fifth defensive touchdown the Vols have allowed during this five-game stretch.
The final result: For the first time in their 130-year program history, the Vols (2-5) have lost five straight games by double digits.
The only difference on Saturday is that Tennessee had opportunities to win late. The Vols out-gained the Tigers (5-2, 5-2 SEC), 464-385, and were threatening to take the lead with three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
That’s when Auburn’s Smoke Monday intercepted Guarantano’s pass to Josh Palmer and returned it 100 yards and the Vols upset bid went up in a puff of, well, Smoke.
Brent Cimaglia missed a 37-yard field on Tennessee’s next possession early in the fourth quarter. Those two red-zone blunders ultimately allowed Auburn to stretch its lead.
“I thought the kids played extremely hard,” Pruitt said. “We missed a couple field goals. We had at least a 10-point swing in the red area in the third quarter. … We just made mistakes and that’s on me as a coach. We got to do a better job of getting them prepared so we don’t make those mistakes.”
He gashed Auburn’s defense for 173 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and hauled in three receptions for 49 yards.
“I thought we ran the ball well,” Pruitt said. “I thought we blocked them well. There were a lot of holes there. I thought we kind of established the run game a little bit there, so that was good to see.”
Gray ripped off a 34-yard run to convert a third-and-15 by eluding three Auburn defenders in the first quarter. On Tennessee’s first drive of the second half, he turned five straight carries into 49 yards.
With the Tigers leading, 27-10, Gray sprinted through a lane for 27 yards on Tennessee’s penultimate possession. He capped the drive by plowing into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the season.
When asked about the quarterback situation in his postgame presser, Pruitt declined to name a starting quarterback for next week’s game at Vanderbilt. He also offered a defense for Gaurantano, who completed 15 of 23 passes for 156 yards and interception.
“I think you have to evaluate everyone in your program,” Pruitt said. “Our goal is to win every game and every week we play the guys who give us the best opportunity. We will continue to do that. We will have to see how each guy played in this game and figure moving forward what’s the best option.
“If I didn’t think (Guarantano gave us the best chance to win) I wouldn’t play him. He didn’t miss two field goals. He didn’t blow a coverage. There are lots of things. Did he make a mistake? Absolutely. I made mistakes in the game. The bottom line is we all have to execute better.”
