Tennessee coach Tony Vitello felt like senior right-handed pitcher Jackson Leath was poised to lead the Volunteers to a bounce-back victory over Indiana State after the Sycamores swept a doubleheader Saturday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Leath never got the opportunity after suffering a left hamstring injury three batters into his first start of the season, but Vitello’s intuition still came through, just with a different senior pitcher.
Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh tossed 4 2/3 innings of relief to pick up his second win of the season, rebounding from a throwing error by junior catcher Connor Pavolony with two outs in the eighth inning that compounded into three unearned runs to propel No. 16 Tennessee to a 6-5 walk-off victory on Sunday.
“There was a lot of tension (in the dugout), and I think Redmond kind of willed us to a spot where our guys got a little delirious,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “There were some comments about being in extras again, and whatever happened, it didn’t come or stem from me. It was them feeding off the guy who took on a leadership role late in the game in Redmond, and they kind of relaxed a little bit.”
Walsh retired nine of the last 11 batters he faced over the final three frames to set the table for Tennessee’s walk-off in the bottom of the 11th.
Senior first baseman Luc Lipcius led off the frame with a walk and then advanced all the way to third on a throwing error by Indiana State third baseman Diego Gines on a Liam Spence sacrifice bunt attempt. After an intentional walk to senior designated hitter Pete Derkay, junior third baseman Jake Rucker ground a high chopper to Gines, who pulled the catcher off home plate with the throw, allowing Lipcius to score the game-winning run.
It is the second time this season the Vols (7-2) have won in extra innings, scoring four runs in the 12th to complete a sweep of Georgia Southern on Feb. 21.
“We’ve been in so many different situations that the year before we hadn’t been in,” Walsh said. “We’ve played from behind, we’ve played with the lead, with played in different weather and we’ve played on the road. It is a growing experience for all of us, and we’ve done it all and won without playing our best baseball because a lot of that is later to come once the bats wake up and some arms get healthy.”
The latest scenario to pop up was losing Leath early, forcing senior right-hander Sean Hunley onto the bump much earlier than anticipated. He was unfazed by the moment, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings two days removed from tossing four innings in relief of starter Chad Dallas in the opener.
“That’s his role he’s earned — to take the ball in a tough spot,” Vitello said. “The conversation we had with him before last year and this year was be prepared to start, pitch in long relief, middle relief, close or get a hold, and I guess you can add filling in after a very unfortunate (injury).”
Hunley made way for Walsh, who has made a name for himself as a reliable late-game pitcher, whether as a closer for one inning or someone who keep opposing bats off balance for multiple innings.
“I think a lot of it is that I just want the ball,” Walsh said. “I tell Coach Vitello that if he takes me out, he’s going to hear from me the next day or during the game because at the end of the game, I want to be the last person, win or lose, to have the ball.”
