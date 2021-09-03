DANDRIDGE — It was setting up to be the completion of a game that William Blount needed in the early stages of the season.
Matthew Clemmer, the junior quarterback just three games into playing the most important position on the field, was growing up right in front of his team and coaches, leading the Govs on a drive as they trailed by three in the final minutes.
He had made a few mistakes, but it hardly mattered. He converted a fourth-and-long from his own 31-yard line to keep the drive alive before setting William Blount up at the Jefferson County 25-yard line with 2:06 left.
Then he went for it all. It was there, for a second, when Clemmer’s top target, Ashton Auker, appeared to beat the defensive back on a stop-and-go route in the end zone. The ball was contested, then intercepted by the Jefferson County safety, and the chance for a first win went the other direction as the Governors took the 17-14 road loss at Leroy Shannon Field.
It was the second redzone interception thrown by Clemmer and his fifth this season.
“You’ve got to finish drives,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “Part of that is the solution not to ever run the ball and tonight we couldn’t run the ball. The last interception, a little stop-and-go. It was there. Matthew made play after play tonight, but we’ve just got to finish drives.”
Clemmer finished 23-of-36 for 208 yards with a passing score and another on the ground despite the added pressure of a run game that netted minus-14 yards.
After William Blount (0-3, 0-1 Region 1-6A) fell behind 14-0 within the first six minutes, Clemmer settled in and helped engineer a 79-yard drive that ended with the junior finding Auker for a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it a 14-7 game with 2:49 left in the first quarter.
He answered again with a 1-yard touchdown run to cap off a 76-yard drive to tie it at 14 in the second quarter.
In losses to Clinton and Karns to start the season, the Governors struggled to find quick answers when facing early deficits, but Shadowens had no issues with the fight his team exhibited after trailing by multiple scores in the first half.
“It’s fight,” Shadowens said. “I mean, that’s what we’ve talked about. You’ve got to have a team full of fighters and we weeded some guys out that weren’t willing to do that but we got a bunch of them that fought. We just couldn’t make plays when we needed to.”
The Governors’ defense came up with big stops, including multiple sacks, tackles for loss and a few third- and fourth-down stops to give the ball back to the WB offense.
One of the key defensive plays came early in the third quarter when Jefferson County quarterback Izaiah Hall hit receiver Cade Parker for what looked like a first down, but Auker was able to strip the ball and recover it to give possession back to William Blount inside the Pats’ 40.
The Govs drove it inside the 15, knocking on the door of taking the lead, but Clemmer, under pressure, threw the ball low at the goal line where it was intercepted by Colin Young.
Mills left the game with an injury after amassing 107 yards rushing for the Patriots. His performance comes a week after the William Blount defense was gashed for 560 yards at Karns. The drive set up the go-ahead field goal from Dylan O’Neal with less than a minute left in the third quarter.
“Obviously, we bend a whole bunch on defense,” Shadowens said. “Their run game hurt us and then they had some big conversions on third and fourth down that hurt us.”
The Patriots put together another long drive that took the clock inside of six minutes in the fourth, but an offensive facemask penalty forced them into a first-and-25 situation that they couldn’t convert.
A turnover on downs gave William Blount another chance to tie or possibly win leading up to Clemmer’s end zone interception.
“We fought hard,” Shadowens said. “I thought our kids fought through it and gave ourselves a chance to win on that last drive. That’s about all you can ask for.”
