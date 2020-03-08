New seasons often bring new hope for various reasons, and boys soccer teams in Blount and neighboring counties fit that mold.
Maryville and Alcoa traditionally have been the teams most likely to play deep into the postseason, but both teams are coming off disappointing performances. That’s a big reason why they have extra motivation as the 2020 schedule begins.
Heritage, William Blount and Greenback, meanwhile, are leaning on improved dedication and sturdier foundations as reasons they’ll score more goals and win more games.
Then there is The King’s Academy. The Lions have an influx of new players, but they may be the area’s best chance to win a state championship.
Here is a closer look at six local teams as they kick off their seasons this week.
CLASS AAA
HERITAGE MOUNTAINEERS
Coach: Larry Fowler (Second season)
2019 season recap: The Mountaineers won three games, which was an improvement on the one game they won in each of the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Comment/Prognosis: The extra wins on the field last season were nice, but the biggest gains the Mountaineers made were off the field with their dedication, discipline and enthusiasm. Before Fowler took over, there were 16 kids on the roster. Last year he had 25, and this year he has 31. The Mountaineers aren’t quite ready to go toe-to-toe with the top teams in their ultra-tough district, but they do have their sights set on at least doubling their number of wins from last season thanks to a better understanding of what it takes to compete at a higher level. They’re done thinking about themselves as a doormat.
Fowler says: “It’s breaking old habits. The guys are willing to break them. They see the goal of wanting a winning program and no longer allowing people to walk all over us. It takes discipline, and teamwork and you can’t give up.”
MARYVILLE REBELS
Coach: Steve Feather (13th season)
2019 season recap: The Rebels finished second in the district tournament and then lost in the regional semifinals.
Key players: Alex Sonner (Sr./MF), Matt Carroll (Sr./CB), Judson Lindley (Sr./GK)
Comment/Prognosis: A disappointing finish to last season is sparking extra motivation as the Rebels gear up for another try. The defense is athletic and with a little more polish could make Maryville a tough team to play against. Sonner will lead the attack until the Rebels develop more depth in the final third. Lindley is capable of performing well in big moments. Twin brothers Connor Whitehouse and Brian Whitehouse are back this season after missing last year with injuries and should supply significant support in the middle of the park.
Feather says: “We’d like to say we’re contending for a district championship. We’re in the mix every single year. The reason it is so hard to predict is for the first time I really don’t know what Farragut has. I can name the starting lineup from last year, but they turned over so many.”
WILLIAM BLOUNT GOVERNORS
Coach: Jordan Hill (Second season)
2019 season recap: The Governors were 2-16-1 overall against a difficult schedule that included a handful of teams that qualified for the sub-state round. They scored twice as many goals as they did during the 2018 season.
Key players: Andrew Dudek (Sr./F), Connor Dodson (Sr./MF)
Comment/Prognosis: Any lumps William Blount takes this season likely will pay dividends in future seasons because of all the youth in the lineup. There are 13 freshmen on the roster, and when the Governors open the season against Heritage on Tuesday Hill said he expects half of the starting lineup will be freshmen and sophomores. Perhaps the best thing to come from the offseason is Hill pinpointed where the Governors gave up most of their goals last year so they’ll know exactly what needs the most work as the season progresses. Defending centrally and counterattacking will be strengths.
Hill says: “We are going to play some teams closer to our skill level. When you play the Maryvilles, (Knoxville) Wests and Beardens it’s hard to get a lot of time on the ball. You don’t get a lot of experience when you’re chasing.”
CLASS A
ALCOA TORNADOES
Coach: Shane Corley (10th season)
2019 season recap: A 6-8-1 overall record and a loss in the district semifinals left the Tornadoes wishing for more.
Key players: Cade Winchester (Sr./MF), Jeremiah Hester (So./GK), William Carter (Sr./D)
Comment/Prognosis: As the Tornadoes try to get back to the district championship game and the regional tournament, they’ll lean on improved team chemistry and the excitement of some new faces. Winchester, a four-year starter, will pull the strings in the attack and one of the top recipients of his passes will be sophomore forward Matt Stewart. Seniors Carter and Zeke Rankin will pilot the central defense, which is expected to be a strength once the on-field chemistry is developed. A tough schedule during the first month should do well to prepare the Tornadoes for the games at the end.
Corley says: “I would hope we’re playing for the district (title) again...At this point, the makeup of the team is stronger than last year. The biggest thing I’ve seen is we’re more of a team.”
GREENBACK CHEROKEES
Coach: Rob Fox (Third season)
2019 season recap: The Cherokees struggled to mount much momentum and were eliminated in the first round of the district tournament.
Key players: Colt Casto (Sr./MF), Blain Mashburn (Sr./MF), Matthew Hurst (Jr./GK)
Comment/Prognosis: Greenback will have athleticism and speed on its side, but the biggest reason for optimism is the commitment from everyone on the roster. The Cherokees have been so excited they organized player-only practices as far back as mid-December to prepare for the season. Greenback won one district tournament game in its first two seasons and has hopes of playing into the district final in its third.
Fox says: “These kids have poured their hearts into this from a self-directed standpoint. That’s outside the norm.”
DIVISION II
KING’S ACADEMY LIONS
Coach: Drew Payne (First season)
2019 season recap: The Lions struggled in the defensive half and did not qualify for the regional tournament.
Key players: Nicolas Leite (Jr./GK), Thomas Januzzi (Jr./CB), Henrique Duarte (So./MF), Felipe Leal (Jr./MF), Guilherme Tripode (Sr./MF), Bernardo Duarte (So./F)
Comment/Prognosis: A roster comprised almost entirely of new players is already showing signs it may be good enough to play deep into the postseason. The large contingent of students from Brazil had the run of play in a scrimmage against Maryville and won 2-1. Despite the fact the players come from all over, the chemistry is good after they played together on a club team in the fall. The Lions will get a strong test in their season opener against traditional Division II stalwart Knoxville Webb.
Payne says: “They know how to play the game. The style of the game I like fits with the style they’re used to back home.”
