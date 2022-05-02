The Heritage girls basketball program will host its summer basketball camp on May 24-26 for girls between first and eighth grade.
The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Parents are welcome for the championship series, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The pre-registration for the camp is $70 if received by May 10. The late registration fee is $80.
For more information, contact Heritage coach Rick Howard at (865) 984-8110 or (865) 660-3500.
