KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Kellie Harper can’t ask much more from Rennia Davis.
Fielding a question about what the junior forward could potentially improve on, Harper couldn’t come up with much to say.
“I sent her a clip of Jackson dancing and told her Jackson could teach her some moves,” Harper said of her 6-year-old son. “Right now, she’s kind of doing everything for us.”
Over her last five games, Davis has averaged 19.4 points while shooting 56.9% from the field and 46.7% from behind the arc. Her 30-point performance in Tennessee’s 63-58 win over LSU on Sunday earned her SEC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors for the second time this season.
Vanderbilt (12-8, 2-5) will be hard pressed to slow down Davis when the No. 22 Lady Vols (16-4, 6-1) travel to Nashville for 9 p.m. tip today, Thursday, Jan. 30.
When asked what her defensive plan was for containing Davis, LSU coach Nikki Fargas responded, “Obviously, none of them worked.”
That’s because Davis — a threat from anywhere on the floor — is so tough to guard. She can score off an offensive board or in transition or while cutting to the basket.
Davis also poses a danger from long range, as she demonstrated last week against Alabama. With Tennessee trailing by one and the final seconds running off the clock, Davis got the ball from behind the arc. She didn’t have a lane, so she took a giant step backwards and fired off a long jump shot. She sank it, earning Tennessee a 65-63 victory.
“Rennia Davis is one of the best players in our league,” Fargas said. “She is someone that commands the same type of defensive attention that a Rhyne Howard from Kentucky does.”
Howard scored 37 points while pulling down nine rebounds against Tennessee earlier this month.
Against LSU, Davis had a team-high eight boards and shot over 69% from the floor to record her 18th straight double-digit performance. She was three points shy of hitting her career-high in scoring (33), which she notched in November against Notre Dame.
Harper said the biggest factor in Davis’ high production is that she’s moving around more without the basketball, creating better opportunities for herself.
“I feel like tonight, I got easier looks,” Davis said after the LSU game. “I was moving a lot without the ball. I got a lot of layups and shots in the paint. I also think my teammates were looking for me when I did get hot and got moving fast.”
Davis was also 10-for-10 in free throws — tying the fourth-best 100% performance in program history. She was Tennessee’s only bright spot from the foul line, as the rest of the Lady Vols combined to go 6-for-17.
Davis is also Tennessee’s leading rebounder, averaging 8.3 a game.
There’s no doubt Davis is a crucial difference maker for Tennessee. Despite all that success, sophomore Jazmine Massengill said it never goes to Davis’ head.
“She’s so humble,” Massengill said. “I love Re. The team loves Re. Honestly, we need every single player on this team, including Re. It’s just nice to have a player that you can rely on.”
