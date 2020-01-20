KNOXVILLE — It seemed like an impossible shot.
The Tennessee women’s basketball team trailed by one in the final seconds of Monday night’s SEC matchup against Alabama inside Thompson-Boling Arena when Rennia Davis got the ball.
Davis didn’t have a lane to drive. With the remaining seconds dwindling to single digits, the junior forward stumbled while dribbling the ball outside the arc. She recovered, then took a long step back.
From 30 feet out, Davis launched a desperation shot from her body. The ball seemed to hang in the air, taking an exaggerated arched route toward the basket.
“The step-back is kind of my shot,” Davis said. “I kind of did think it was going in.”
She was right.
The Lady Vols had lost their last five games to Alabama. That streak came to an end when Davis sank the game-winner with less than a second left for a 65-63 victory.
The win marks Tennessee coach Kellie Harper’s 300th of her career and the program’s 400th in the SEC.
When the ball left Davis’ hands, Tennessee’s Lou Brown drove in for the rebound. A freshman point guard, Jordan Hortson confessed she watched the shot until it dropped through the net. Horston led the Lady Vols (15-3, 5-1 SEC) in scoring with a game-high 19 points.
“I was watching like,” Horston gazed up at the ceiling, mimicking the mesmerized way her eyes followed the ball. “Shooters shoot, though. That’s what they do.”
“We really wouldn’t want the ball in anybody else's hands in games like that,” Brown added. “She’s made for that.”
The Lady Vols went wild in response. Harper, on the other hand, seemed to go limp standing on the sideline. She slumped over and dropped her head — resting her hands on her knees as if to keep herself up.
When asked what she felt in that moment, Harper stammered. She had no words.
“I told Rennia, ‘You do know I’m going to go in there and tell them that’s exactly what we drew it up,’” Harper said in jest before laying out her pretend plan with the game on the line. “’You’re going to dribble it around. I want you to do a step-back 3 from the volleyball line and, oh yeah, by the way, shoot it so high that there’s no time left on the clock when it goes in.’ ...
"If anyone is going to make that shot, it’s going to be Rennia.”
Davis finished with 16 points — her 17th game scoring in double figures.
Prior to Monday, Harper said Alabama (11-7, 1-4) was the kind of team that makes its opponents play ugly. She wasn’t kidding.
The Lady Vols played one of their sloppiest games of the season, turning the ball over 20 times while missing half of their 12 free throws.
Tennessee entered halftime ahead 24-17. That narrow lead was in large part a product of shots not falling for the Crimson Tide. Alabama was 7-for-33 from the floor over the first two quarters.
“I told them at halftime, ‘It doesn’t matter if it’s pretty, doesn’t matter what it looks like,’” Harper began. “’If we get a win, we walk out of here with a win and no one cares.’”
As the second half progressed, it looked like the story would revolved around Tennessee’s errors and its lack of offensive flow. The Lady Vols’ 14 assists represent their uncharacteristic struggles moving the ball. They entered the matchup averaging an SEC-high 18.2.
Harper was right. Davis overshadowed all of it.
Alabama took its first lead since the opening two minutes of the game with 1:24 left when Jordan Lewis hit a 3-pointer to put the Crimson Tide ahead 59-58.
The teams exchanged leads four times before a pair of free throws by Cierra Johnson gave Alabama a 63-62 edge with 15 seconds left.
Alabama coach Kristy Curry said she wasn’t disappointed in her team’s coverage on Tennessee’s final possession.
Davis just made an impossible play — just as Harper claims she scripted.
“I thought our kids did everything we wanted them to do,” Curry said. “We made her bobble it, and she just made a big shot.”
