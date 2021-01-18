KNOXVILLE — Tennessee has fired Jeremy Pruitt for cause after the completion of an internal investigation into alleged recruiting violations, according to multiple sources.
The ability to fire Pruitt for cause prevents Tennessee from having to pay him a $12.8 million buyout. The buyout for Pruitt and his staff as a whole was $18.6 million.
Pruitt's tenure ends after three seasons in which he went 16-19 (.457). Derek Dooley is the only Tennessee coach since 1944 with a lower winning percentage.
Pruitt’s hiring was the result of the infamous 2017 coaching search that turned upside down when former Tennessee athletic director John Currie planned to finalize a deal with former Rutgers and Tampa Bay coach Greg Schiano. UT was forced to renege on the offer after receiving intense backlash from fans, donors and Tennessee politicians because of his connection to Penn State during the time of the Jerry Sanducky scandal.
Tennessee fired Currie five days after the Schiano fiasco and promoted Phillip Fulmer to athletic director. Fulmer hired Pruitt on Dec. 7 as Tennessee’s 26th head coach.
After going 5-7 in his inaugural season, Pruitt immediately attracted criticism in 2019 when Tennessee lost to Georgia State as a 26-point favorite in the season opener. The Vols rebounded from a 1-4 start to win seven out of their last eight games in 2019, leading Tennessee to offer Pruitt an extension before the 2020 season.
It looked as if Pruitt had finally brought stability to a much-maligned Tennessee program, but the Vols regressed in 2020, becoming the first team in program history to lose six consecutive games by double digits. Their 3-7 finish marked the fewest wins for the program since 1924, and the offseason has been marred by alleged violations and an exodus of players leaving the program.
As a result, Tennessee once again will be searching for a new football coach — its fifth since 2009.
