The bye week came at just the right time for Seymour.
The Eagles lost two brutal games in a row and injuries were piling up. Seymour was already a young team to start of the season, boasting seven seniors, and now, as injuries decimated its roster, its depth was pushed to the brink.
A well-timed bye last week and fall break this week have given the Eagles an opportunity to reset and recover ahead of a final postseason push that starts with a Region 1-4A bout against Grainger at 7 p.m. today.
“The bye week was very much needed,” Seymour coach Scott Branton told The Daily Times. “We had, and still have, several kids out due to injuries, so we were able to rest up a little bit. Last week, we got back to some basic things, which was good because we’ve got some kids playing who don’t have a lot of experience. They needed a refresher of the fundamentals and basics of what we’re trying to do.”
Branton has tried to keep everything routine for his players’ sake, especially the inexperienced ones that have been thrust into a larger role. During fall break, the Eagles (3-4, 2-1 Region 1-4A) came in when their fourth-period class normally would have started and still lifted and practiced like normal.
However, things have not been normal for Seymour this season.
Freshman quarterback Madden Guffey suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Most of the starting skill players that once surrounded him on the field have since joined him on the sidelines. Seymour was down to only one varsity receiver in its loss to Greeneville two weeks ago. The offensive line has not been immune to the injury bug either.
“It’s weird things,” Branton said. “They’re legitimate injuries, of course, but it’s things that are out of your control. It’s not a discipline issue, it’s not a them not playing well issue or not doing what we asked them to do, they just got hurt. It’s one of those things you look at and go, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that happened.’ But you’ve got to get the next guy ready and do the best we can with it.”
Seymour is currently tied for third with Elizabethton in the region standings, a half-game ahead of Grainger (4-4, 2-2).
The Grizzlies are coming off a 20-7 home loss to Northview Academy and are still in the playoff hunt as well. The winner Thursday night will lock up the No. 3 seed out of Region 1-4A and avoid a meeting with Anderson County to start November.
“Offensively, they’re going to try to come at you in a lot of different ways and run the football,” Branton said. “They’re good up front, they’re a good physical team. They’ve got a kid (Tucker Gillette), who’s just a really good high school football player on both sides of the ball. They’re going to try and pound you.
“Defensively, they’re a little aggressive. They’re going to try to load the box and make you make mistakes. They’re well coached and aggressive and they play hard. They’re a good football team.”
Branton has not felt low morale among the Eagles, but the ever-growing number of injuries is starting to weigh down on their minds. A strong response to adversity — overcoming injuries and winning a district game — will go a long way to prepare Seymour for the playoff football in its future.
“You got to stay positive,” Branton said. “That’s why I think football is the ultimate teacher for life. Adversity happens in your life, and you’ve got to get up and do your job the best you can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.