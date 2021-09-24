SEYMOUR — Seymour recorded plenty of impressive stats Friday, including 321 total rushing yards, a 100% fourth-down conversion percentage and nearly 30 minutes of possession time.
But the Eagles showed other qualities in their 27-12 home win over Heritage that didn’t show up in the stat sheet.
“I saw resolve and a lot of grit,” Seymour coach Scott Branton told The Daily Times. “We came out and played pretty well in the opening part of it, then fell flat. Take nothing away from Heritage; they played extremely hard, and we saw that on film. They’ve played a very tough schedule and they played hard and they came out and played extremely hard tonight.”
Paced by senior running back Brendon Harris’ three touchdowns and a defense that made plays when needed, Seymour (5-1) fought through self-imposed obstacles, including four turnovers, to ultimately overcome Heritage (0-6), which extended its losing streak Friday.
“We fell a little flat when we got a little early lead,” Branton said. “It came back to bite us a little bit. And then we let them hang around with some turnovers. Their kids played extremely hard and forced a lot of those things on us. We were just fortunate to find the resolve and a way to win.”
Harris’ first score came on Seymour’s opening drive. The bruising tailback, who finished with 218 yards on 29 carries, powered it in from the 1-yard line, and the Eagles took a quick 7-0 lead.
After Bennett Cain’s field goal attempt was blocked on the previous drive, Seymour lineman Coye Connell quelled any disappointment by recovering a Heritage fumble. Harris ended the ensuing drive with his second touchdown on a 6-yard run, pushing Seymour further ahead.
But the Eagles offense began to falter, and the Mountaineers attack heated up. Heritage sophomore quarterback Wesley Deck connected with Zack Davidson for an 8-yard touchdown pass, but the extra point attempt was missed, keeping the deficit at eight points entering halftime.
Deck threw his second scoring pass in the third quarter, hitting Chase Ridings from six yards out. Heritage’s two-point conversion try failed, as Deck’s pass hit the turf.
But the Eagles responded with a 17-play, 85-yard drive, taking over six minutes off the clock and ending with Harris’ third touchdown, a 3-yard run.
“We didn’t show up in the first half, and got a little talk in the locker room,” Harris said. “Stepped it up a little bit.”
If that wasn’t the backbreaker, it came soon after; following a Heritage punt and a Seymour turnover via a fumble, the Mountaineers drove the ball to the Eagles’ 11-yard line, but Isiah Fagg was dropped for no-gain on a fourth-and-6 run, putting a dagger in Heritage’s chances at a comeback.
Seymour’s Kai Thompson finished off the night with an 8-yard touchdown run on the Eagles’ next possession. It was a fitting final act for a Seymour team that rolled on the ground all night.
“We feel pretty confident with any of the three guys we play pretty much in the backfield,” Branton said. “We’ve got Brendon (Harris), obviously, and we’ve got Kai Thompson and Jaeden Williams. All three guys do an excellent job and they run extremely hard.
“We feel confident in any of those guys that we put back there that they’re going to do a good job, run the ball hard and run it north and south, which is what we have to do.”
After Deck threw an incompletion on fourth-and-19 at Heritage’s 27-yard line, turning the ball over on downs, Seymour kneeled out the clock.
“This season’s been fun,” Branton said. “This is a good group of kids we have. They’re fun to coach. And we’ve had up and down days of practice, but we’ve never had like a horrible day at practice. They’re always fun to be around. They’re excited to be out here.
“Sometimes our focus is a little here and there and everywhere because they’re high school kids, but they’re just a fun group to be around.”
Heritage will host West (5-1), which lost to Alcoa in double-overtime Thursday, on Oct. 1, while Seymour will host undefeated Greeneville (6-0) in a Region 1-4A contest.
“We don’t look too far in the future,” Branton said. “We really just go one week at a time, and we’re just looking forward to coming back on Monday and having a chance to work and get better.
“Obviously we have a huge, huge task in front of us playing Greeneville, which is one of the best teams in the state. It doesn’t matter what division you’re talking about; they’re one of the best teams in the state. So it’s definitely going to be a big challenge for us but we’re looking forward to it and see how we can compete.”
