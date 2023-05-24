MURFREESBORO — Alcoa soccer coach Andy Byrd received a phone call during Monday’s team practice, informing him of Sheffield’s forfeit from their upcoming state tournament quarterfinal match.
Alcoa was set to meet Sheffield Tuesday evening to open Class A state tournament play, but Sheffield, which had played an ineligible athlete in its sectional match, chose to end its season early, and Alcoa was the benefactor.
Some coaches might have preferred to play a first match to better get into a rhythm, but Byrd was happy to have a bye and fresh legs for the semifinals. The Tornadoes used that to their advantage, as they barraged Merrol Hyde with a relentless offensive attack in the first half, scoring in the 39th minute before pulling away in the second half of a 3-0 win Wednesday evening at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.
“Of course (it helped to have fresh legs), but at the same time, you kind of get out of your groove,” Byrd said. “We’re at practice and you get a phone call, and everybody’s like, ‘Well, you’ve got fresh legs.’ But at the same time, they’ve (Merrol Hyde) got a game underneath them. They have some confidence in this environment, and we just got up (Wednesday).
“But at the same time, I’d rather have the rest. People were saying that it works against you, but I’d rather have the rest.”
Alcoa (15-9-2), the fresher, more rested team, kept the pressure on Merrol Hyde (12-8-3) for the majority of the first half, but to the Hawks’ credit, they did not give way easily. Coming off a 1-0 win over Harpeth in the quarterfinals Tuesday, Merrol Hyde goalkeeper Andrew Williamson corralled six saves in the first half against eleven Alcoa shots.
Desperately needing an energizer, the Tornadoes received a jolt in the form of a 39th-minute corner kick. Junior Andrew Knight served a perfect ball in the box, and senior defender Bacon Lauderback was there to knock it in with a header. That goal gave Alcoa momentum in the second half, when its offensive opportunities became more frequent.
“I was just going for the ball,” Lauderback told The Daily Times. “I was going on a mission, pretty much … In the first 20 (minutes), we were hitting all around the target but couldn’t get anything on frame. Then we started going more direct, and on the last attempt in the first half, to get a goal really upped our esteem for the second half.”
On a pass from sophomore Jaden Dyer, sophomore Leo Santos dribbled through the box and a group of Merrol Hyde defenders and scored a right-footed shot that put Alcoa up 2-0 in the 54th minute. Junior Luis Gonzalez added on to the Tornadoes’ lead with his second goal in as many matches, taking a pass from Santos and scoring in the 71st minute to ice the match.
The Tornadoes — not counting the Sheffield forfeit, which went down as a 1-0 victory — recorded their second consecutive shutout after blanking Oneida in the sectional round. Sophomore Braden Haas started in goal for the second match in a row and recorded a save on all three of Merrol Hyde’s shots in the first half before giving way to junior Alex Lopez, who completed the shutout.
Since allowing seven goals in their loss at Knoxville West to close the regular season, the Tornadoes have surrendered only four goals in six postseason matches.
“We’re starting to come together as a unit,” Lauderback said. “The entire season we’ve been building towards it. West, we kind of had an off game. The entire team had an off game. But now, we’re back in a groove. I have a feeling we might be unstoppable.”
Alcoa has a chance at history Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET, when it will face undefeated Madison Magnet (19-0-2) from Jackson in the Class A state tournament final — Madison’s last loss was to Gatlinburg-Pittman in the 2022 state championship match.
The Tornadoes have never won a title in their history, and in their first finals match since 2009, there is also a chance for revenge against the Mustangs, who ended Alcoa’s season in the state quarterfinals last year on their way to a finals appearance.
“We have a chance,” Lauderback said. “We have a really good chance to get the first one in this program’s history. And if that happens, it’s going to be amazing.”
“It’s a fun thing to say,” Byrd added, “but like I’ve been saying, we’re not done yet.”
