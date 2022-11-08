One of the best seasons in the storied history of Maryville College men’s basketball turned sour in a span of 10 days.
The Scots set a pair of program bests by winning 18 of their first 19 games and climbing to No. 11 in the D3hoops.com poll, but a loss to LaGrange set the stage for a disappointing finish that still haunts the Scots.
Maryville College rebounded with victories over Berea and Piedmont before dropping its regular-season finale to Covenant. Three days later, it was bounced from the USA South Tournament with a quarterfinal loss to LaGrange. The Scots tuned in to the NCAA Tournament selection show later in the week but never heard their name called.
“I’ve thought about it pretty much every day since then,” Maryville College senior guard Myles Rasnick told The Daily Times. “Going from ranked 11th (in the country) to not being ranked at all and not even having a chance to go to the tournament was crazy. One day we thought we thought we’d be able to host an NCAA Tournament game and then the next we weren’t even playing in it.
“It was really the main motivating factor for me and for all of the returning guys because we set ourselves up perfectly to do really well in the NCAA Tournament, and a mistakes led to us not being able to do that. That’s something that we didn’t want to feel again this year.”
Maryville College officially begins its redemption tour against Sewanee at 7 p.m. inside Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium, but for those in the locker room, it started months ago.
Maryville College coach Raul Placeres could hear the constant bouncing of basketballs echoing through the halls of Cooper Athletic Center from his office, even when there was no on-court instruction.
The Scots adopted a standard of zero tolerance for anything that detracts from competitiveness, and the returners from last season upheld it during a relentless offseason.
“I think the nine returning players have done a really good job of demanding the very best from the new guys,” Placeres said. “I think their strong leadership kept us moving in the right direction, and I just think it helps those young guys understand the daily habits they have to do in order for us to be successful.”
“You have to hold guys accountable, especially in practice,” Rasnick added. “Every drill we do, whether it’s a simple ball handling drill or actually playing live, all that stuff matters and all that stuff counts. We just have to make sure we’re giving our 100% the whole time. Coach Placeres can only say so much, so someone like me has to lead by example and show the guys that if they want to be good, this is what you have to do.”
Rasnick, who was the USA South Defensive Player of the Year and an All-USA South first-team selection, junior guard Chase Ridenour, senior forward Kordell Kah and junior point guard Daryl Rice all averaged more than 14 minutes per game last season and accounted for 44.7% of the Scots scoring last season.
MC’s second-leading scorer Felix Uadiale did transfer to Shawnee State, but it used the portal to replace him, signing East Texas Baptist transfer Charlie Cochran. The Louisville, Kentucky, native averaged 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds during the 2020-21 season en route to being named an All-American Southwest Conference second-team selection.
That core group will be challenged during a non-conference slate that is viewed as one of the toughest in all of Division III.
Maryville College, which is not eligible for an automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament as a charter member of the new Collegiate Conference of the South, is guaranteed three games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago. The total could grow to five should it meet Mount Union in the M-Club Classic on Nov. 12 in Alliance, Ohio and Randolph-Macon — the defending national champion — in the Randolph-Macon Coaches Tournament on Dec. 30 in Ashland, Virginia.
Nine of its possible 15 non-conference opponents are either in the preseason Top 25 or are receiving votes in the poll.
“With the fact that we don’t have an automatic berth the next two years and seeing that even though we scheduled as hard as we could (last season and still got left out), we had to a little bit more,” Placeres said. “I want to be the best, and to be the best, you have to play the best. You name it, we’re playing them this year.
“It will tell us a lot about who we are as a team because we have aspirations to compete for championships. We want to earn an NCAA Tournament appearance and have a chance at a national championship, but before we do that we have a lot of work to do.”
A year after three defeats in 10 days erased three months of unprecedented success, Maryville College wants nothing more than to get that taste out of its mouth.
The first-ever CCS championship and an NCAA Tournament berth would suffice, and the Scots are equipped to make it happen.
“We just want to be able to look back and tell ourselves that we put our best foot forward in every single game and gave it everything we had,” Rasnick said. “That’s something that at the end of last season a lot of guys were looking back and thinking, ‘Man, I could have worked a little bit harder,’ or ‘I could have gone a little bit harder in those few minutes I was in, and maybe that would have changed the outcome of the season.’
“We just want to give it everything we have and whatever happens, happens.”
