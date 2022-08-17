KNOXVILLE — Since starting his career in 1999 as a volunteer at a Nebraska high school, Mike Ekeler has lived and coached in a myriad of states, including Kansas, Louisiana and Texas.
Entering his second season as Tennessee’s special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach, Ekeler wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.
“(I) love this place,” Ekeler said following the Vols’ practice Wednesday. “Love who I work for, both the administration, (Josh Heupel), all the coaches and the players. The community has been incredible. You look outside in the morning, you drive in, I live right on the water, are you kidding? That’s what the good Lord wanted for me, I know that.”
That’s not the only positive Ekeler has going for him. He’s also in charge of a veteran group of specialists who have already proven their worth.
Graduate placekicker Chase McGrath returns for his final collegiate season. After transferring in from USC last year, he earned the starting job and broke Tennessee’s single-season record for PATs with 66.
Senior punter Paxton Brooks is back, too; he’s started the past three seasons while also often handling kickoff duties. He and McGrath will surely benefit from the experience of redshirt junior Matthew Salansky, a Morristown native who enters his third season as Tennessee’s long snapper.
“It’s great,” Ekeler said. “We’ve got the snappers back, two kickers back, punters. We’ve got great continuity in that room. Those guys pull for each other, great work ethic, come to work every day. I know it sounds like coach speak, but that’s facts. Really appreciate those guys and they work their tails off, so we’re excited about them.”
The Vols do have to replace electric return man Velus Jones Jr., who was named the 2021 SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year after leading the conference in punt return average (15.11) and yards (272). He was second in the nation in punt return average, first in the SEC in kickoff return yards (628) and second in average (27.3) and totaled 900 overall return yards, the second-most in program history.
Candidates for the punt returner job, according to Ekeler, include senior defensive back Trevon Flowers and junior defensive back Dee Williams, a junior college transfer. Junior receiver Jimmy Holliday, freshman tailback Dylan Sampson and junior defensive back Doneiko Slaughter could return kickoffs.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys and a lot of guys that are capable. Really excited about it,” Ekeler said. “Velus (Jones Jr.) is a hard guy to replace, but we’re going to do it by committee.”
“We want the guy who can strike up Rocky Top,” he added. “That’s the objective. We get a pitch to hit and we want to hear our fight song. We feel like we work so much with these guys in the offseason and during the season with ball security and catching the ball, we feel like we can get the best of both worlds, and we’re going to.”
Thanks largely to Jones Jr., the Vols were the SEC’s best punt returning team and second-best kick returning team last season in terms of average-per-return. While McGrath’s total number of PATs ranked Tennessee near the top of the conference as well, it was middling or worse in several other special teams categories.
Ekeler won’t accept anything less than continued improvement this season.
“We talk about everything we do on special teams, how it makes you a better football player, how it makes you better offensively, defensively,” Ekeler said. “Yeah, probably a different philosophy than a lot of people. We spend an unbelievable amount of time just working technique, and then we put it together.”
“Ultimately, Coach Heupel’s vision, our vision, we want to be the best technique team in America and we want to be a physical team,” he added. “That’s what we really harp on, and our kids, they see it. You can talk all you want, but the film doesn’t lie.
“When you see it every day and you see guys improving and they see it going into making them a better player on offense, making them a better player on defense, that’s all you need. I love it.”
