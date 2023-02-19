KNOXVILLE — Rickea Jackson stepped up each time the situation called for it Sunday.
With the Lady Vols in a dogfight with Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena, the senior guard shined on Senior Day. She totaled 27 points and swung the momentum in her team’s favor several times in a 83-76 win, giving Tennessee its 20th victory late in the regular season.
“(Jackson) is a beast,” senior guard Jordan Horston said. “Every time she gets the ball, I just want to watch. You just get caught in watching because it’s just so intriguing. It’s so easy for her … I just love playing with her. She motivates me. She fires up the whole team. She’s a big piece for this team.”
Jackson started to truly make her mark once Auburn (14-12, 4-10 SEC) took a 51-50 advantage with just over four minutes left in the third quarter. Out of a timeout, she hit a jumper to give Tennessee (20-9, 12-2) its lead back, then followed that up with a layup and another jumper, pushing the deficit to six points.
“Honestly, the message did not include, ‘Let’s get the ball to Rickea,’” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “I will say that I had that thought. Obviously, that’s part of our game plan. We came out and saw a matchup that we liked … saw it again, saw it again. So we were able to get her the ball three straight times before they could sub and get a different matchup.
“We took advantage of the opportunity that we had.”
Jackson continued to battle. Her and-one layup with three minutes, 18 seconds remaining elicited cheers from the crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena, and her free throw right after gave Tennessee a 74-66 advantage as it tried to ice the game against Auburn.
After a jumper by Honesty Scott-Grayson cut the deficit to 78-73 with just under a minute left, Jackson contributed three of the Lady Vols’ next five points to finally shut the door on the Tigers’ chances.
“(Jackson) is a load,” Auburn coach Johnnie Harris said. “I recruited her to Mississippi State, so I was able to coach her her freshman year. So I already knew who it was we were dealing with.”
It was a battle all game for Tennessee, which, at least on paper, should have put Auburn away easily. The Tigers led 8-6 early before a 7-0 run by the Lady Vols, and Tennessee entered the second quarter up by four points.
That lead was at just five points by the time the Lady Vols went to the locker room for halftime, making Jackson’s heroics needed down the stretch.
Jackson led Tennessee in scoring, followed by Horston with 19. The Lady Vols turned the ball over 21 times, compared to 19 by Auburn, but cleaned that mark up considerably in the second half, totaling seven turnovers across the third and fourth quarters.
Tennessee will face a major challenge on Thursday for its final home game of the regular season. The Lady Vols will host No. 1 South Carolina at 7 p.m., a matchup that Sunday’s win may have prepared them for a little bit more.
“It was really tough down here,” senior guard Jasmine Powell said. “We already knew coming into the game that they were going to be super physical. They want to push us out of the paint. They want to do everything to get us rattled. But we continued to try to stay poised, and I think that’s going to carry us into our game against South Carolina.
“Just continue to stay poised, continue to play within ourselves.”
