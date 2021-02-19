It’s not everyday that both Brenna and Maci Ridge are on from behind the arc for the Alcoa girls basketball team.
Friday night’s District 4-AA semifinal game against Kingston just happened to be one of those nights for the sister duo.
The Ridge girls combined for seven 3-pointers on their home floor to help lead top-seeded Alcoa past No. 4 Kingston, 69-46, to advance to the district championship game against Fulton on Tuesday.
“I don’t think there had been a game yet where both of us were on fire,” said Brenna Ridge, a senior. “It definitely makes me play harder when I start making them, and then she was making them, too.”
“It really just gets you hype,” Maci Ridge added. “I think it was just good passes and momentum that got us going.”
The Lady Tornadoes (16-9, 9-0) have won the last three district tournament titles and are looking to make their second state tourney appearance in four years.
Maci Ridge led Alcoa in scoring with 20 points while Brenna Ridge scored 18 against Kingston (12-15, 3-6). However, what Alcoa coach David Baumann said he was most pleased with was the Lady Tornadoes’ defense.
“I thought we played well defensively, and that’s what we really wanted to do first,” Baumann said. “Offensively, I thought we did a good job of sharing the ball. Obviously, everything looks good when you hit shots.”
Alcoa never trailed against the Yellowjackets. The Lady Tornadoes strung together 17 straight points and held Kingston scoreless for almost five minutes in the first quarter to build a 24-6 lead entering the second. Brenna Ridge hit two of her four 3-pointers in that opening frame.
Alcoa kept its foot on the gas for the remainder of the half. The Lady Tornadoes hit a trio of 3-pointers — two of which were courtesy of Maci Ridge — during a 13-2 run to stretch their lead to 37-10, and they entered halftime ahead 42-16.
“Brenna has been good from 3-point range and has been one of our better 3-point shooters this last half of the season, and Maci works her but off on it — she stepped up tonight,” Baumann said.
“Maci is one of our primary ball handlers as well so, when she’s hitting like that, she’s really hard to guard.”
Kingston opened the second half with an 8-2 run that cut the deficit to 44-24 with six minutes left in the third quarter, but 20 points was as close as the Yellowjackets got to closing the gap. Alcoa outscored Kingston, 24-15, in the third quarter to pull the game out of reach.
Joining the Ridge sisters in double figures for Alcoa was Mak Bremer with 12 points and Karli Haworth with 10.
Alcoa also swept Kingston by scores of 67-34 and 68-41 during the regular season. The Lady Tornadoes have had similar success against Fulton (17-6, 6-2), which they defeated 68-39 and 58-39 last month.
“They’re athletic and they play hard,” Baumann said of Fulton. “It will be a battle.”
