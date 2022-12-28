In his more than 20 years associated with the Maryville College men’s basketball team, Raul Placeres has never seen a schedule as demanding as the Scots’ 2022-23 slate.
Placeres specially crafted this particular mix of opponents. He wanted to test his players’ fortitude before beginning conference play in January, with the hopes of earning an at-large bid to the DIII NCAA Tournament in the spring.
Now 10 games into the season and fresh off an undefeated showing at the Daytona Beach Shootout last week in Florida, Placeres feels that his Scots, even with a 5-5 record, are better positioned for the second half of their season than they were a year ago — they were 9-1 through the first 10 games last season — because of their strength of schedule.
“It’s crazy to say that, but it’s the truth,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “We’ve given ourselves an opportunity for an at-large possibility. There’s so many games left, but we’ve put ourselves in a position to be considered if we take care of business.”
After spending the early part of last week enjoying the warm Florida temperatures at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, team bonding through games of two-hand touch football on the beach and conversing at team dinners each night, the Scots tested the chemistry they had just built in a challenging tournament opener against Concordia Wisconsin.
Despite trailing by two points at halftime, Placeres thought the Scots played solid basketball in the first half against Concordia. That did not last long, as the Falcons quickly extended their lead to a 12-point advantage, forcing Placeres to take a timeout at the 16:17 mark.
“There were some choice words,” Placeres said. “It was a defining moment for us, because we weren’t playing well. We weren’t playing the type of basketball we’re capable of playing. We were in a pivotal moment there in the game, because we had totally lost momentum from basically dominating the first half, until the (16-minute) mark in the second half . . . I was very matter-of-fact with what we needed to do and how we needed to do it. It started with defense, creating turnovers into points. And we did that.”
Spurred on by Placeres’ words, the Scots outscored Concordia, 45-23, the rest of the way to advance with an 85-75 win. Senior guard Myles Rasnick led Maryville’s scoring with 23 points while freshman forward Chase Morgan burst on the scene with a 21-point, 5-rebound game.
The Scots’ momentum from a second-half domination carried over into their Thursday matchup against Marymount (Virginia). Maryville pulled back to .500 for the season as it thoroughly handled Marymount, 88-59, sparked by a season-high 51 points in the first half.
The Scots finished with 29 more rebounds than Marymount, highlighted by tremendous efforts from Charlie Cochran (10 points, 9 rebounds), Jose Rodriguez (8 rebounds, 3 points) and Rasnick (career-high 31 points, 7 boards).
Placeres was most encouraged by his team’s response on back-to-back nights. He knows that if the Scots want to leave their mark on the inaugural Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) Tournament, they will need to take care of business on consecutive days.
“I challenged them before the (Marymount) game that if we’re going to win a conference championship, you’re going to have to do it on back-to-back nights,” Placeres said. “I’m seeking growth, and this is our third back-to-back of the year. We had split one, didn’t win in another, and in this one, we had a chance to finish 2-0. I think they responded really well.”
Maryville’s rigorous non-conference schedule continues with yet another tournament, today and tomorrow at Randolph-Macon Coaches Tournament in Ashland, Virginia. The Scots will face Rowan (8-2), a team that enters the week on an eight-game winning streak, today.
Even though one of Rowan’s two losses were to the same Marymount team the Scots dominated in Florida, Rowan won more than 20 games and earned an NCAA Tournament appearance a year ago, and it will give the Scots a unique look that they have not seen to this point.
“They’re always a consistent team in the NCAA Tournament,” Placeres said. “They’re well coached by Joe Crispin, who played in the NBA for the Lakers and who was a standout player at Penn State. Just an athletic, deep team that wants to play a fast-paced game.”
Depending on the outcome of Thursday’s contests, Maryville could face a solid Lancaster Bible (4-3) team or the defending DIII National Champions, the current No. 3 Randolph-Macon (9-1), at their home arena.
Either way, the Scots are more than up for the competition; they are eager to face the best of the best before beginning CCS play on Jan. 3 at Covenant.
Having won three contests in a row since snapping its five-game losing streak, Maryville — the No. 6 overall team in strength of schedule, according to DIII Massey Ratings — is trending in the right direction, exactly what Placeres was hoping for when he concocted a demanding non-conference slate.
“As a coach, that’s what you strive for,” Placeres said, “is to create the type of non-conference schedule that tells you what you need to work on and what are the good things you also do so you’re ready for conference play in January. I think over this three-game winning streak, we’ve seen that we have the capability of winning close games and finishing games.”
