After catching the game’s final pitch, Riley Orr leapt from home plate and pumped his fist.
The Maryville junior catcher had missed this feeling during the pandemic — the thrill of recording the final out in a tightly contested game against a rival.
The Rebels and William Blount traded runs until the fifth inning on Friday night at Charlie Puleo Field. Orr broke the tie by belting a two-run homer to the parking lot beyond center field. Maryville coach Adam Sullivan then gave the ball to his freshman reliever Cade Batchelor and entrusted him to record the final nine outs. Batchelor proved more than capable of accomplishing the task, helping the Rebels clinch a 4-3 victory against the Governors.
“This is what you live for,” Orr told The Daily Times. “We played a team game right there which is what we’ve been wanting to do since COVID hit last year. We have just wanted to get together, go out and play as a team. I really feel like we competed every pitch tonight and we came out with a dub. William Blount is a really good team. … This (win) is awesome. There is no better feeling.”
The Rebels (4-3, 2-1 District 4-AAA) capitalized on a trio of errors to grab an early lead in the first. Josh Seiler reached first base due to error by William Blount first baseman Jacob Patterson. Another error allowed Seiler to move to second. William Blount center fielder Job Matossian then lost Daniel Hughes’ pop up in the sun, enabling Seiler to score from second for the game’s first run.
In the third, courtesy runner Ty Elder stole both second and third. Hughes scored him with a sacrifice fly to center field. Sullivan awarded Elder a game ball after the contest for his efforts during the frame.
“You hate to lose anytime, but baseball is a long season and we play again tomorrow,” William Blount coach Justin Young said. “We’ve got to make routine plays. If you can’t make routine plays and you can’t put the ball in play offensively — I think we struck out 11 times — you are going to struggle to win. We are fortunate we only lost by one.”
The Governors remained within striking distance by ripping a couple extra-base hits to right field. In the second, Justin Bell belted a double to right field. Trent Reardon plated Bell with a slow-rolling single to the infield dirt to tie the game at 1-1.
After Hughes sacrifice fly gave the Rebels a 2-1 lead, Rohde Kirkland answered in the bottom of the frame by muscling a solo home run over the right field wall.
Brandon Coggin scored Will Vance with a single to shallow centerfield in the fifth to slice Maryville’s lead to 4-3, but Batchelor didn’t allow the Governors (4-4, 2-2) to plate any more runs. He issued a leadoff walk to Matossian in the seventh, but remained composed on the mound. Matossian stole second, but the freshman didn’t flinch.
He struck out Colby Abbott to record the first out. Kirkland sent a liner toward right field, but sophomore second baseman Brody McMurray dove to the grass to collect the grounder and tossed the ball to first baseman Isaiah French before Kirkland reached first to earn the second out. Batchelor finished the game by striking out Vance, prompting Orr’s celebration.
“We got a man who we know we can put out there against anyone,” Orr said of Batchelor. “We might not win, but he’s going to give everything he’s got. He did tonight and we came out with a victory and it was awesome … I feel like this win jolts us a lot. We kind of got smacked in the mouth by Hardin Valley earlier this week, but we bounced back against Lenoir City on Wednesday. We kept it rolling today. We have a game tomorrow, so we still need to keep it rolling. This (win) will jumpstart us.
“It’s a long season; we’re going to have ups and downs, but it’s definitely good to start district play like this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.