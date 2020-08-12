Bryce Barber has carried Alcoa to its early-season success, but on Wednesday, it was No. 4 golfer Riley Parsons who provided the low round the Tornadoes needed at Avalon Golf Course.
Parsons shot 3-over 39 to help the Tornadoes finish at 164, two strokes behind Lenoir City. Barber, who has shot 38 or lower in each of his last three matches, carded an uncharacteristically high 42 while Zach Borden and Noah Witten scored 41 and 42, respectively.
