KNOXVILLE — Jordan Horston seemed dejected.
The senior kept her head low during Thursday’s postgame presser, answering questions accurately but without enthusiasm.
Horston had reason to be upset. She had given everything she had in Tennessee’s 84-67 loss to UConn, scoring 27 points and sparking her team’s second-quarter surge to come back from a major deficit.
Ultimately, though, it wasn’t enough, as the Huskies regained control in the third quarter en route to blowing out the Lady Vols (16-7). Cue Horston’s dejection.
“I feel like they were just two steps ahead of us,” Horston said. “They started off strong, and we just had to settle in … Maybe it was the atmosphere, it was a big crowd … So it was a great atmosphere and a huge rivalry. We just started off a bit slow.”
Horston battled all game, channeling her hopes for a win into each move. She even tallied two blocks, swatting away attempts and then trying to keep the momentum rolling on the other side of the ball.
Legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who was booed by the revved-up crowd while his name was announced, had a heart-to-heart moment with Horston following the game. He knows the heart Horston plays with and how much Thursday’s game meant to her, as well as her teammates.
“Obviously, we recruited Jordan all the way down to the end, and she chose Tennessee,” Auriemma said. “Those kids tend to have great games against us. She’s a terrific player and she has a variety of ways to score points. I’m not surprised by anything she does. When she’s healthy and she’s on her game, she’s as tough of a player to defend as anybody we play against.”
Horston’s efforts were indicative of just how important Thursday’s game was for Tennessee. With College GameDay on campus and Thompson-Boling Arena hosting its largest women’s basketball crowd since 2015, there was no doubt that the latest edition of the storied rivalry was highly anticipated.
The Lady Vols were excited to host the Huskies for another edition of the storied rivalry, though such drama can lead to even worse disappointment for the losing side.
“I think our players were really looking forward to it,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “They like these games. They’re competitors. They liked the opportunity they had. That’s what we looked at it as, an opportunity to come in here and play this game.”
Tennessee bounced back from a sluggish first quarter in which it allowed 33 points to UConn, which stretched out a quick 16-point lead. Horston and Rickea Jackson combined for multiple key makes in the second period, with Horston finally cutting it to a five-point deficit by connecting on a layup with one minute, 47 seconds remaining in the half.
A free throw by Jillian Hollingshead made it a four-point game as the Lady Vols headed to the locker room, the game seemingly now in their control.
A massive swing by the Huskies gave them the lead back in the third period, though, and much of the fourth, which they entered leading by 13 points, felt like garbage time. The strong emotions of the rivalry, which had briefly favored Tennessee, now haunted it with stinging disappointment.
Thursday’s game won’t affect Tennessee’s conference standings, and a major matchup with No. 4 LSU in Baton Rouge awaits on Monday. There’s still plenty of time for the Lady Vols to forget the hurt their loss to the Huskies caused.
They may need that time, though, to deal with the harsh reality of rivalry emotions.
“I know that there weren’t a whole lot of people who thought we were going to do it,” Harper said. “We did. Our team did. We felt confident going in. They were just looking forward to it. Again, it was an opportunity.”
