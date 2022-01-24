Robert Reeves first applied to be the head football coach at William Blount in 2003, but then-athletic director Donnie Moore elected to hire Ron Phelps as a temporary fill-in.
When Phelps left the program after one season, Reeves put his name in the running for the vacant head coaching position for the second time in as many years. Scott Meadows got the job.
Reeves admits he was brought to tears both times his dream job went to somebody else. Those emotions returned over the weekend, but this time they were celebratory.
The third time proved to be the charm for Reeves, who was introduced as the 12th coach in program history Monday inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
Reeves replaces Philip Shadowens, who resigned on Jan. 10 because of minor health issues after seven seasons — the second-longest tenure in program history.
“Truthfully, I was numb (when I learned I got the job),” Reeves told The Daily Times. “In my mind, I built this defensive posture because I had already not gotten the job twice before, but when I got the call I was just numb.
“It really set in yesterday when I had coaches calling me and kids that I haven’t seen in 20 years show up and send me texts. It was a big deal, and it was a little emotional.”
William Blount received applications from coaches across the country but ultimately decided to hire somebody who understood the situation he was walking into.
Reeves served as an assistant under Steve Fickert, Earl McMahan, John Reid and Phelps from 1994-2003 before following Reid to coach in Georgia. The Governors amassed a 43-55 record over those nine seasons, including a 41-37 mark over the final seven years of that run.
Reeves returned to the sidelines of Blount County as an assistant for Heritage last decade before rejoining the William Blount staff a year ago.
“Sometimes great resumes from the outside don’t transfer to here,” William Blount athletic director Scott Cupp said. “There’s more to it than X’s and O’s. Coach Reeves has seen this program be successful, and that was big for us. A lot of people want to think about his last 10 years, but I think about his first 10 years when he was an assistant under all those guys here and then went down to Georgia and had a lot of success.
“He knows what it takes for this school to be successful, and I think he can get us back there.”
William Blount went 1-9 (0-5 Region 1-6A) last season and is 35-108 over the past 14 years.
It will be Reeves’ second attempt at rebuilding a program after he went 6-24 in three seasons as Karns’ head coach from 2007-09.
He stated that first attempt taught him to not second guess himself, the importance of building around the leaders of a team and not micromanaging his assistant coaches, and he hopes those lessons lead to more success this time around.
The vision to turn it around centers around class, discipline and toughness. Reeves also wants to emphasize hard work in the weight room and rebuilding the relationships within William Blount’s feeder system.
Reeves understands it may take time, but he also believes the Govs are not far off from being a team that competes for a postseason berth consistently and then grows from there.
“I want our school to take pride in our football program,” Reeves said. “We have pride here, but my goal is to try to bring that pride in different ways, not just X’s and O’s. Teachers seeing little details in the classroom. Our kids seeing growth in the weight room. I know it’s cliché, but that little process leads to a bigger picture.
“I remember what it was like when we were winning all these game. The kids were so fired up. We were singing our alma mater, ‘Fight on for William Blount, our alma mater true,’ and it was special. I want it to be like that again.”
