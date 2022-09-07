Robert Reeves knows more about the Battle of the Bell than most. That’s because the William Blount head coach has experienced it on both sides.
In between his two stints as an assistant with the Govs, Reeves spent years on Heritage’s coaching staff. He’s not only acquainted with the majority of the Mountaineers’ players, having coached most of them, but also the longstanding pageantry and passion that make up the county rivalry.
“I was here when it really started in 1996, when the bell was actually brought out,” Reeves told The Daily Times. “It wasn’t really a thing until then. The head coach at the time at William Blount kind of opposed it. It went through and became a source of pride, kind of like the Beer Barrel back at Tennessee and the Axe at Minnesota.
“It’s the same thing. You’ve got the same rivalry, same pageantry, Maryville-Alcoa game, the Loudon-Lenoir City game, those are always big things.”
When William Blount (0-3) and Heritage (1-2) kick off Friday on Mike White Field for the 44th Battle of the Bell, the Govs will have history on their side, as they’ve won the past four editions of the matchup. With new coaches on both sidelines, though, the dynamics are always prone to shift, and Reeves has pushed his players to focus and not let emotions and pressure consume them.
“It’s always big because it’s your county rival and you want to do well, but it’s hard because you’ve got to manage your emotions,” Reeves said.
Despite dropping their first three games this season, the Govs have shown improvement in certain areas, namely their offense. William Blount has leaned on a run-heavy approach, but slowly incorporated more of its passing game, with its attack helmed by junior quarterback Brett Cortez.
Reeves’ main hope is for his team to show consistent improvement. In that regard, the Govs’ results so far this season have been a mixed bag.
“I think we’ve progressed in some areas and then truthfully digressed in some other areas,” Reeves said. “For me, we’ve never had any issue this year with any form of discipline. Our kids play within the rules. We’re not penalized very much. Our kids have a great attitude. We’ve made some strides in the passing game and, at times, we’ve shown some promise in the running game.
“We’ve got areas we’ve got to continue to work. It’s simple. I hate to be coach-talk, but we’ve got to get better at tackling, we’ve got to get better at blocking and we’ve got to get better at pursuing and running. Those are areas where I’ve seen some digression at times and also at times, I’ve seen us get better in some of those areas.”
The key for William Blount will be limiting big plays from Heritage’s weapons, including junior quarterback Wesley Deck, who has thrown for eight total touchdowns in his past two games, and Chase Ridings, who caught three of scores. That effort will include getting pressure on Deck while he’s in the pocket, keeping him from completing strikes downfield.
Reeves is as well-acquainted with Deck and Ridings as he is with the entire Heritage program. Though the rivalry is fierce, he only has respect for the team on the other sideline.
“You will never hear me say anything negative about Heritage High School,” Reeves said. “I have a lot of friends and a lot of really good support over there from within the family of teachers and faculty. They’re a really great group of people.
“I have a lot of respect for what that school is about and what coach (Joe) Osovet is trying to do and is doing. Coach (Tim) Hammontree left some good things in place for coach Osovet, and he’s taken from those good things and improved upon them. I think that’s been a really good thing for him.”
