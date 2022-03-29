KNOXVILLE — Before the 2021 season began, Tennessee's defense, hit hard by transfer losses and a lack of depth, was expected to be more of a liability than a strength for a new offensive-minded coaching staff.
The Vols managed to exceed those expectations in some areas, proving themselves formidable in most games they played in, especially along the defensive line.
At one point last season, Tennessee led the SEC in tackles for loss and ended up finishing second in the league in sacks with 34, just one spot behind Ole Miss. There were still times where the Vols looked like a depleted unit and struggled, however.
For second-year defensive line coach Rodney Garner, who is in his second stint at Tennessee, spring practice has been about building off of those successes — and struggles — to reach new expectations.
"All of us have to reassess everything we're doing," Gardner said. "Our expectations, I think maybe we exceeded some expectations last year, but it's still not the expectations we want, that came to the University of Tennessee for. We've got to raise the bar and we've got to continue to raise the bar. I don't think any of those young men, when they signed to come to Tennessee, signed to come and be a part of a 7-6 program.
"They said they wanted to come and compete for championships. ... I know that's what I want. I know that's what Tennessee wants."
Familiarity compared to this time a year ago can certainly help in meeting those goals. The Vols' defensive front returns experience on the edge with Tyler Baron and Byron Young, as well as Elijah Simmons, Omari Thomas and LaTrell Bumphus on the interior.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Baron tallied seven TFLs and four sacks in 2021 as one of the Vols best pass rushers, but like the rest of the defense, suffered through some inconsistency at times. Garner has so far been pleased with his progression through four spring practices.
"I think there were time when all of us weren't consistent enough to be on the field, including (Baron), but not just him," Garner said. "I have been pleased with Tyler thus far this spring. He's been more in line with what we want to do. He's practicing harder, he's been competing. I think he's trying; he's straining, just like all the guys. We just have to continue to raise our standards and we have to expect more from each other."
The expectation for Baron has changed, too. When he started under Garner for the first time last spring, he was an underclassmen getting ready to begin his second season at Tennessee, bot now he's expected to be more of a leader as a junior in addition to being more consistent on the field.
"(Being a leader) entails being somebody that the younger guys, like Jordan Phillips and Tyre West, can look at," Baron said. "Just giving them a model of what it looks like and what they should be doing, as well as what they shout not be (doing)."
Phillips and West, two newcomers that were part of Tennessee's 2022 signing class and enrolled in the school early, already have the tools to be contributors according to Garner, but their playing time will depend on meeting the standard he has set for the position group.
West, a former 4-star lineman, was a surprise addition during the early signing period, spurning the home state Georgia Bulldogs with a decommitment and subsequent signing with the Vols on Dec. 15. He enrolled in January whole Phillips has been in the program since December.
"I'm glad (West and Phillips) came in January," Garner said. "It gives them an opportunity to get acclimated to what college football is all about, the expectations. I think both young men have talent, have ability. I think they have the want-to. Now, they just have to learn how to do it and how to do it the Tennessee way and the standards that we expect...I've been pleased with both young men. I think they're smart. it think they're grasping the system...
"Them coming in and when we get to fall camp, they'll be more seasoned veterans where they can hopefully have an opportunity to have some type of an impact on our team."
