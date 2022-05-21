A complete-game shutout for Ashley Rogers and a three-run fifth from the Tennessee battery propelled the Lady Vols to a 3-0 victory over Oregon State Saturday afternoon in the winner’s bracket of the NCAA Knoxville Regional. With the win, UT advances to today’s regional final needing one win to advance to the super regional round of the NCAA Softball Tournament.
Rogers (W, 12-5) tossed seven scoreless frames with eight strikeouts and two hits while picking up her second victory in as many days of regional action. It was also a bit of payback for Rogers, who took her first loss of the season against the Beavers in a 5-2 setback during the Mary Nutter Classic in February.
“Just one pitch at a time. I didn’t want to over-do it. Of course, I was not happy about how the last time went, when I pitched against them last time and I had that little bandage on my shoulder. I just wanted to not let myself get too amped up about that,” Rogers said. “I just wanted to keep a steady head throughout, just taking it pitch-by-pitch and not get too high or too low and just do what I needed to for the team.”
The right-handed senior has not yielded a run in 20 innings pitched in the postseason, totaling 21 strikeouts to three walks over that stretch against five hits. Rogers dominated in the circle, recording at least one strikeout in each of the last five innings for UT.
On Saturday, the Athens product was two singles by Kaylah Nelsen away from a perfect game in the postseason.
“Ashley is a perfectionist. That’s why she’s had so much success in her life. That’s why she graduated with a 4.0. in kinesiology and just got an award for the highest academic achievement in that program,” UT head coach Karen Weekly said. “But we’ve talked a lot in her career about how it’s okay to not be perfect, and I think this year she realized I don’t have a choice and I just have to embrace some things that are a little bit different in how I go about things — my practices and how I manage things in the game. I couldn’t be more proud of her, because when you’re an elite athlete, that’s not easy to do.”
Junior outfielder Kiki Milloy posted her second-straight multi-hit effort, going 2-for-3 with a two-run shot in the top of the fifth as Tennessee was designated to bat as the away team in the contest. Freshman infielder McKenna Gibson sparked the fifth-inning rally with a one-run single, notching her second RBI of the tournament after launching a solo blast on Friday against Campbell.
Tennessee (41-16) was limited to one hit through the first four frames but broke up the shutout with three runs on four hits in the top of the fifth. Gibson opened the scoring with a single rocketed off the left field wall that allowed pinch runner Katie Taylor to dash home from second.
With Gibson on first, Milloy stepped in and crushed her 15th home run of the season high and deep over the scoreboard in left center. The two-run blast gave the Lady Vols a 3-0 edge in the middle of the fifth.
“It was awesome,” Weekly said of the homer. “Kiki is just a big‐time player. Kiki is a gamer, and a big‐time player will step up in big games. Kiki did that.”
Oregon State (34-20) mustered two hits for just the third time this season. Pitcher Mariah Mazon (L, 10-7) went the distance with eight strikeouts but surrendering three earned runs.
“That’s a huge win,” Weekly said. “Last night is important because you want to come in today in the winner’s bracket. That game is equally important. If you drop either last night or that one (today), it’s going to take you five games to come through this. It’s just really big for us to get that one and be able to rest and recover the rest of the day.”
The Lady Vols face the winner of Saturday night’s second elimination game with their 12th Super Regional visit on the line. Should UT drop the decision that first game, the opponent will have beat Tennessee in an IF game under the double-elimination format of the regional pods. Game 6 of the Knoxville Regional is scheduled for 2 p.m. today with an extra game slated for 4:30 p.m. if necessary.
