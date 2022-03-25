The departures of Avery Crabtree, Jacob Patterson and Brandon Coggin left some questions about William Blount’s pitching staff entering the season.
However, William Blount coach Justin Young never doubted left-handed ace Rohde Kirkland.
“Rohde has been one of the best pitchers I’ve ever coached,” Young told The Daily Times. “From his freshman year on, he’s been able to get people out. He’s never intimidated. His ball has some natural movement on it. He has good velocity, and the crazy thing is that he is so young — he should really still be a junior.
“He has that competitiveness inside of him. He wants to be successful.”
All of those traits that make Kirkland a perfect fit atop the Governors’ rotation also stood out to King University, where Kirkland signed to continue his baseball career Friday inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
“I’m as excited as can be,” Kirkland said. “It’s my dream to play college baseball, and I made it, so I’m going to make the best of it while I’m there.”
Young has no reason to believe Kirkland will not make the most of the opportunity he has earned. He has seen Kirkland put in the work necessary to not only lead the Governors but also create a path to the next level.
“When your best players are your hardest workers and most coachable kids, it makes you successful as a program,” Young said. “Rohde is like that. He’s our best pitcher and he’s our hardest-working pitcher. He wants the ball in the biggest games, and his teammates see that and feed of off it.”
Kirkland also plays in the outfield for William Blount, and while he would like to remain a two-way player in college, he believes he will eventually settle into a pitcher-only role.
King ranked sixth in Conference Carolinas with a 6.86 ERA last season and has a team ERA of 6.27 entering play Friday.
Kirkland has the talent to improve those numbers, and the relief may come as soon as he wraps up his career at William Blount and steps on campus.
“I think I can hold my own in college as a freshman, but I know I’m going to have to work out more and gain more velocity,” Kirkland said. “I know it’s going to be a whole different ballgame once I get over there.”
