Rohde Kirkland never felt the weight placed on his shoulders.
The William Blount baseball team entered the 2022 season with a lack of experienced pitching depth after the graduations of Avery Crabtree, Brandon Coggin and Jacob Patterson.
The trio combined to throw 134 of William Blount’s 227 innings last season, but with them gone, the rotation was Kirkland’s to anchor, and its success would be predicated on how he guided it.
“I didn’t think there was much pressure, to be honest,” Kirkland told The Daily Times. “It just felt natural to accept that leadership role.”
William Blount coach Justin Young admits the uncertainty of the rotation made him question how competitive the Governors could be in District 4-4A before the season.
Young knew Kirkland gave William Blount an opportunity to win every time the senior right-hander took the mound. The same could be said for junior right-hander Justin Bell, but after that, the onus was on underclassmen to help the Governors overcome lowly expectations.
Kirkland pitched like an ace, going 3-3 with a 2.65 ERA while striking out 49 batters in 39 2/3 innings. He also ensured the rest of the staff followed suit en route to being named The Daily Times Baseball Pitcher of the Year.
“We knew going in that he was going to have to carry a big load for us because he had thrown a lot of innings his freshman year and junior year,” Young said. “He did everything we asked him to do. He really helped us bring along a few younger guys, Kendall Brewer and Brooks Bird, that ended up pitching a lot.
“Whenever you have a senior with the experience he had going into the season, even with what we lost, you feel pretty good, and he had a really good year.”
Young saw the makings of a front-line pitcher when Kirkland was at Carpenters Middle School, blowing away hitters with a plus-fastball that has been the foundation for his success over the years.
“I’ve always been taught that if your fastball isn’t working, you’re going to struggle,” Kirkland said. “At a young age, I was always fastball heavy, and that has kind of carried me through middle school, high school and hopefully carries me through the next level in college.”
However, the King University signee also knew he could not just rely on his go-to offering, which currently sits at 86-87 mph, as he — and opposing hitters — matured.
Kirkland mixed in his changeup more as a freshman and sophomore to keep hitters off balance and he developed a curveball over the past two seasons to add another weapon to his arsenal.
And yet, the natural stuff and the commitment to enhancing it was never what impressed Young most about Kirkland.
“What makes him really good is his composure on the mound, his maturity and his mental toughness,” Young said. “He’s one of the few kids that I’ve ever coached and that I’ve ever seen where you can’t tell when you look out there on the mound if he’s ahead 10-0 or behind 10-0. His body language, his demeanor, they never change, and I think that helps him because he understands that he’s not always going to execute his pitch and sometimes he’s going to get beat, but the important thing is to bounce back and get the next guy or make the next pitch.
“He was so good about not letting one bad pitch or one bad play behind him affect his mindset. He was so mentally tough and so mature for such a young kid, and I think that’s kind of what helps set him apart.”
Of all the lessons Kirkland could have bestowed on the future of William Blount’s pitching staff — Bell, Bird and Brewer — that was the most important, and Kirkland never lost sight of that.
“I knew that we were going to have a lot of young guys, and I just wanted to be that helpful face,” Kirkland said. “I didn’t want to be anybody who put them down. I just had to take care of them and put them under my wing.”
“A lot of young athletes in general, whatever sport it might be, are so wrapped up in immediate results, and if something goes against them, we tend to hang our heads a little,” Young added. “On the flip side, if things are going well, we tend to be too excited and can’t keep it even keeled.
“Rohde did such a good job of that, and to have that kind of leadership and maturity, and for those young guys to see that first-hand, hopefully it will help them down the road because baseball is a game of failure. You’re going to fail more than you’re going to be successful, and if you can keep yourself grounded through the ups and the downs, it’s going to pay off in the long run.”
William Blount may not have been looked at as a threat in the preseason, but Kirkland was instrumental in changing that narrative once the campaign got underway.
He established himself as an elite arm in one of the state’s toughest districts while also producing at the plate, slashing .453/.550/.679 with five runs, 34 RBIs and 52 runs.
The production made him a standout, but his efforts in lifting his teammates up as he ascended were as impactful as all the gems he tossed.
“I’m very proud of how everybody on our team developed into their roles because coming into the year nobody expected anything out of us,” Kirkland said. “We started 0-3 and everybody was kind of looking down on us, but the way we surprised some people this year, it means a lot to see how the young guys stepped up and how all the older guys stepped into those leadership roles.”
