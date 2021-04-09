William Blount continued to struggle defensively against Greenback, committing seven errors.
The Governors’ performance at the plate atoned for those miscues on Friday. Rohde Kirkland clobbered three extra-base hits to drive in five runs and propel William Blount to a 13-5 victory over Greenback in six innings during the Blount Discount Pharmacy Classic at Charlie Puleo Field.
Colby Abbott (W) struck out eight against two hits. He just didn’t receive much help from his defense. Only one of Greenback’s five runs was earned. William Blount coach Justin Young made one thing perfectly clear after the win: The Governors are going to have to play better defensively if they want to contend in District 4-AAA.
“We won — that’s about the only positive I can say,” Young told The Daily Times. “I thought Colby Abbott threw well for us. He doesn’t pitch a lot for us, but he threw strikes. Defense has just killed us all year and it did again tonight. If we don’t clean that up, we aren’t going to be a very good team. We have a lot of work to do moving forward. … Dropping balls is a lack of focus. I told the guys, ‘You are going to boot balls. You are going to get a bad hop and you are going to get your feet out of position and get yourself a bad hop. That happens. But when you are making six errors a game, like we did tonight, that’s not very good.’”
The Governors committed two errors in the first, allowing the Cherokees (6-9) to take a 2-0 lead. WB made three more errors in the third that helped Greenback plate another run.
Kirkland ensured that the Govs minimized the danger from the defense. In the first, he clobbered a double to center field to plate Abbott and put William Blount on the board. He then stole third and later scored on a passed ball to tie the game 2-2.
William Blount’s lineup continued to produce at the plate in the second. Carter Abbott led off the frame with a flare single to shallow centerfield. Job Matossian moved him to third with a single before scoring on a Greenback error. Kirkland then ripped a double to right field to plate two more runs and followed it up by stealing third. His score on another Cherokee error gave the Governors a 6-2 lead. Jacob Patterson singled to cap the scoring in the second.
Kirkland registered his final extra-base in the fifth, driving a triple to the right field wall to drive in two more runs to stretch William Blount’s advantage to 11-5. Colby Abbott then smacked a two-run single in the sixth to end the game.
“Rohde did a good job — he’s hit the ball well for us all year,” Young said. “He did a great job swinging the bat for us tonight.”
Despite the final score, Greenback coach Justin Ridenour was encouraged. He liked his lineup’s approach at the plate. Brady Collins ripped a double to right field to lead off the fourth. Four at-bats later, Brady Allison smacked a two-run single to left field to slice William Blount’s lead to 8-5. The Cherokee order singled to lead off both the fifth and and sixth innings. The Greenback skipper hopes those at-bats against a Class AAA school will help bolster his players’ confidence.
“I told (the players), ‘These are the types of teams we want to be playing right now so we can look forward to our end of the season tournament.’” Ridenour said. “I think they are taking it in stride. We still have to do a better job of limiting bases — too many errors and too many walks. But offensively, I thought we did a better job tonight. Just playing this type of competition will hopefully get us better for tournament play.”
