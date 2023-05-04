KNOXVILLE — Maryville baseball coach Adam Sullivan knows that there are times when you simply have to appreciate your opponent’s efforts.
During the District 4-4A Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at Hardin Valley Academy, Sullivan watched as the No. 1-seed Hawks placed ball after ball into ideal spots in the first inning against the No. 4 Rebels (22-8).
Hardin Valley (24-3) scored 10 runs on eight hits in the opening frame, shellacking Maryville early en route to an 11-1 run-rule win to send the Rebels to the elimination bracket, and Sullivan simply had to give credit where it was due.
“We left some pitches up, and they put the bat on the ball,” Sullivan told The Daily Times. “Sometimes, they just find the gaps. I’ve been in games like that before where you couldn’t fungo it out there any better and place it, and they did a great job tonight. Tip your hat to them.”
Carson Hoffmeister, who also earned the win on the mound for the Hawks, started Hardin Valley’s first-inning rally with an RBI triple. The Hawks would go on to tally two straight RBI doubles, then a two-run double before loading the bases and walking in another run.
Hardin Valley finished off the onslaught with a sacrifice fly, another RBI double and another two-run double, taking a massive lead into the second inning.
Maryville’s defense buckled down, allowing just one more run on a double in the bottom of the third inning. Its offense had issues of its own, though; the Rebels mustered just one hit, with their lone knock coming from Kaine Baber, who doubled with two outs in the top of the second inning.
Maryville stranded two runners to end the top of the fourth when Isaac Croy was picked off at second base. They posed another threat during the top of the fifth, loading the bases with one out, and Will Heppner walked to score Eli Hames, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat and the game by enacting the run-rule.
“Our guys have fought all year,” Sullivan said. “I expect them to fight. I expect our guys to give a good battle, even when we’re down. We just talk about being a man, just being a man, be a champion. A champion gets punched in the mouth sometimes, and you’ve just got to keep on fighting, and they did. They did a good job. It just wasn’t our night.
“I told them, ‘Just not our night, but you know what? We’ve got a game tomorrow.’ And we’re going to come out tomorrow and we’re going to be a lot of energy and ready to play, and if somebody doesn’t believe that, then they’re going to be mistaken. I believe in our guys. We have 10 seniors, and I believe those guys will show up ready to play tomorrow.”
The Rebels will face No. 6 Heritage in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. today at Hardin Valley. The Mountaineers lost to Farragut in their tournament opener, then eliminated William Blount on Thursday.
“The biggest thing is us,” Sullivan said. “I tell our guys all the time, ‘The biggest opponent will always be Maryville.’ Catching and throwing, throwing strikes and having good at-bats, and that’s us. It’s on us … I think our guys will rebound. I think we just ran into a tough inning in the first inning tonight, and that happens sometimes. It’s just bad timing …
“The sun will come up tomorrow, I’m pretty sure, and if it doesn’t, then we don’t have to worry about this anyway. I think we’ll be just fine.”
