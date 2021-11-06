Prep football players of the week

GREENBACK CHEROKEES

Kooper Williams: The sophomore started at quarterback in place of an injured Micah Franklin during Friday’s 42-24 playoff loss at Cloudland. He threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score.

MARYVILLE REBELS

DJ Burks: The two-way standout led Maryville in both receptions (5) and receiving yards (65) while adding touchdowns of 10 and 30 yards. The Appalachian State commit also picked off Dobyns-Bennett quarterback Jack Carson in the second half.

SEYMOUR EAGLES

Brendan Harris: The senior running back capped his career with one final 100-yard performance, logging 112 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the Eagles’ 39-21 loss to Anderson County in the first round.

THE KING’S ACADEMY LIONS

Elijah Williams-Smith: In his first ever postseason start, the sophomore quarterback completed 11 of his 28 passes for 187 yards and four touchdowns. Each of those scoring tosses came on third down. Williams-Smith also added a 55-yard rushing touchdown to lead TKA to a 55-36 win over Grace Christian — Franklin.

