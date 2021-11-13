Prep Football Players of the Week

By The Daily Time sports staff

ALCOA TORNADOES

Jordan Harris:

In his first full game since playing Maryville on Sept. 10, the junior Alcoa running back scored three touchdowns, two on the ground and another on a pass from quarterback Caden Buckles that Harris took 48-yards to the end zone. Harris finished with 92 yards on four carries in a 63-0 rout of Gatlinburg-Pittman on Friday at Goddard Field.

MARYVILLE REBELS

Carson Jones: The Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football semifinalist was perfect in Maryville’s 49-0 victory over West Ridge. He completed all 12 of his passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns in the first half before grabbing a front-row seat for the final two quarters.

THE KING’S ACADEMY

Zeke Connatser: The junior typically plays wide receiver, but he stepped into the quarterback role Friday when starter Elijah Williams-Smith suffered an apparent injury. Connatser played most of the second half, rushing for 16 yards on four carries and completing both of his passes in TKA’s 49-0 loss at University School of Jackson.

