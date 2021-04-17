When Parker Esmark’s mom signed him up for a rowing camp a few years ago, he wasn’t exactly pleased.
“She had signed me up without telling me,” said Esmark, who is from Maryville. “When I hear rowing, I guess I wasn’t too pumped about it. But then, once I started going, it’s a lot different once you’re out there on the water.”
Esmark isn’t the only Blount County athlete who reluctantly gave rowing a try only to fall in love with the sport. He was among more than 30 rowers — grades four to 12 — who attended TriStar Rowing’s Learn to Row camp from March 8-12.
TriStar is a relatively new organization that serves Blount, Loudon, Knox and other surrounding counties with its boathouse in Louisville on Fort Loudoun Lake/Little River. It also appears to be successfully growing the sport, as evidenced by its camp for beginners last month that drew more than three times as many rowers as in past years.
TriStar Rowing coach Katie King said rowing has served as a good option during the pandemic for staying active and safe outside, which may be partly behind that recent rise in interest. However, who she really credits are the rowers themselves for getting the word out about the program.
Esmark said he got three of his friends to attend the camp.
“It is everything to our growth,” King said. “Tennessee is not, by any means, the most popular state where rowing is, but it is definitely growing. That is kind of our goal with this team — to make rowing more popular and more known in this area.”
TriStar is one of two rowing teams in the area — the other is about 30 miles away in Oak Ridge — and it competes against teams across the Southeast Region. The organization is also hosting a Learn to Row camp for adults this weekend, and it has seven more camps for kids scheduled throughout June and July.
King took over as head coach at TriStar in 2019. She rowed in high school in Florida before earning a rowing scholarship from the University of Tennessee, where she competed for four years.
“Rowing was just a huge part of my life, and it developed me as a human being,” King said. “I just love all that it has done for me, and I want everyone to have the opportunity to experience that.”
Anna Ward, a camp attendee from Seymour, began rowing about a year ago. She said her brothers pulled her into the sport despite her reservations.
“I was kind of against it for a while, but I finally decided to join, and it’s been an awesome experience,” Ward said. “I love being on the water.”
“It’s really enjoyable,” said Leah Alexander, a camp attendee from Knoxville. “It’s calming once you get into a rhythm.”
Annagayle Fishmoore, also from Knoxville, said she wanted to try rowing because, like King, her mom rowed for UT. But Fishmoore didn’t think that opportunity existed for her before high school in this area.
That is, until 2020 when she attended her first TriStar camp. She said it was a much smaller group than this year’s.
“Last year, we had enough to fill maybe two boats and, this year, we have a lot more people,” Fishmoore said. “My mom said, ‘I’ve never seen anywhere you can row so young.’ I think it’s awesome for our community to be able to try out different things.”
Rowing is done year-round, but competitions are held in fall and spring. The boats used fit eight, four, two or one person each, and teams are grouped by age and skill level.
“It’s not something you start when you’re 3 years old, but I think that’s the coolest part of it,” King said. “You can start in high school and be really, really good at it.”
Esmark and Ward said the most common misconception they hear about rowing is that it’s an upper-body sport. In fact, it requires a full-body motion that especially engages the legs.
It’s also a sport King said can be lifelong. TriStar has an adult team, and its oldest member is 71.
“It’s easy on your joints and your body,” King said. “It’s really something you can do forever.”
