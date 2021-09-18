The field conditions Maryville College dealt with following a one-hour, 39-minute inclement weather delay were a death sentence given the struggles it has had running the football to open the season.
The Scots ranked 216th out of 227 Division III teams in rushing yards per game (15.5) entering Saturday. That average will go up following a 38-21 loss to Methodist on Honaker Field but not by much after they were only able to muster 31 yards on 30 carries.
Senior quarterback Nelson Smith executed a more pass-friendly offense before the storm hit, completing 11 of his 16 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, but a wet football grounded the aerial attack Maryville College showcased for a quarter-and-a-half.
“We had a game plan that was working pretty well, and then we had to adjust,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox told The Daily Times. “Ultimately, accountability is a big part of our program, and the players have to realize that they are accountable to each other, and as coaches we’re accountable to them, so we have to do some real soul searching about if we’re putting guys in a position to be successful.
“We ran the ball better than we have all year, but it still wasn’t good enough to win the game. We have to find a way to run the ball and give us an identity because right now we don’t necessarily have one.”
Maryville College (0-3, 0-1 USA South) rushed it 33 times in its opener against then-No. 25 Berry followed by 21 times versus Centre a week ago, and it was on pace to whittle that number down even more against Methodist (1-1, 1-0).
The Scots ran 22 plays before the storm hit and only seven were designed runs. Five of their seven plays to close the second quarter following the delay were runs and 10 of their 32 plays in the second half were designed runs — a percentage that was skewed by a growing deficit.
The inability to pick up meaningful yards on the ground starts up front, and Maryville College attempted to alleviate some of those issues over the past week in practice but to no avail.
“The first two weeks, I think schematically we were probably being a little bit too passive and trying to cover people up,” Fox said. “We wanted to be much more physical on offense at the line of scrimmage, and I think we tried to be a little bit more this week. We went to gap scheme stuff that helped us out, but we just have to keep chopping and getting better.”
Fox’s offenses, which have ranked as high as third in the nation in yards per game and eighth in scoring offense, have been built around power runs and complementary vertical play-action passes, and while the first-year coach is not willing to give up on the philosophy quite yet, he understands the clock is ticking.
“We may have to become more of a volume pass team and then we have to catch it,” Fox said. “It’s a little bit out of my comfort zone as a play caller, but we have to do what’s best for our personnel to have a chance to win.”
