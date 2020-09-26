Multiple rips in his typical No. 15 jersey forced Alcoa senior running back Ahmaudd Sankey to sport No. 20 against Tyner Academy on Friday.
The numbers on the jersey or the players wearing them did not seem to matter. A carousel of Alcoa running backs took turns gashing the Rams’ defense, racking up 363 yards on 40 carries (9.1 yards per carry) in a 63-7 rout at Goddard Field.
“I like to spread it around and get it to a lot of people,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin told The Daily Times. “We hope it gets some things going, and tonight it did.”
The diverse rushing attack is one the Tornadoes (5-1) have implemented in an attempt to develop an offense that puts less stress on the quarterback given the twists and turns that have plagued the position.
Sophomore quarterback Zach Lunsford and California transfer Safdar McCrary opened the season splitting time at quarterback before Lunsford seemingly became the full-time starter against Maryville on Sept. 11.
McCrary left the program the following week, and senior Cam Burden transitioned from a wide receiver who played Wildcat quarterback to a full-time signal caller.
Burden started against Pigeon Forge before suffering an ankle injury on the Tornadoes’ second offensive possession and giving way to Lunsford. Burden returned against Tyner Academy and played until the fourth quarter with Lunsford sidelined with a chest injury.
The revolving door behind center has increased the importance of the players sharing the backfield with whomever plays quarterback, and Alcoa’s newly-created stable seems capable of leading the way.
“I think (a lack of running back depth is) what hurt us in the Maryville game,” Sankey said. “We didn’t have a lot of running backs then, but we came back and fixed that. Now, we’re pretty good.”
Five different players carried the ball in the first half and neither rushed for less than 6.8 yards per carry.
Sankey, who served as the Tornadoes primary workhorse through the first five games of the season, logged seven carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Elijah Cannon, serving as a running back-fullback hybrid that allows senior Taharin Sudderth to play tight end, recorded 27 yards on four carries.
Sophomore Jordan Harris registered 67 yards on eight touches, and junior Zane Bonham impressed in his first extended varsity action at running back, picking up 56 yards on six carries.
“Zane really ran well — the other guys ran pretty good, too — but Zane is the one who stood out to me,” Rankin said. “We’ll start getting him more carries with the varsity.”
Itty Salter, who led Alcoa in carries (9) and yards (92), Dereke Foster and Solomon Tyson handled backfield duties with the second-team offense after the intermission.
Each running back’s success is synonymous with an offensive line that continues to improve with each passing week after graduating four of its five starters from a year ago.
“We started out with people thinking that we weren’t going to be good because we’re young, but we feel like we’ve come out as good as ever just mauling people,” sophomore offensive lineman Lance Williams said. “It starts up front and it ends up front. If we play good, the whole team plays good.”
Alcoa almost rushed for more than 400 yards, and the best may be yet to come when Burden gets healthy and is able to utilize his athleticism.
“He’s just another threat,” Sankey said. “Instead of being a wide receiver, now he’s in the backfield touching the ball every single play.”
Any questions about Alcoa’s offense were answered against Tyner Academy.
It will not matter who is under center if all they have to do is hand it off, and the Tornadoes seem content to run it until somebody forces them to do otherwise.
“I know Coach Rankin wants the running backs to get it going,” Sankey said. “... (Having this many guys) really helps and I think it keeps the defense in a swirl.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.