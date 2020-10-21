McMinn County running back Jalen Hunt is drawing a lot of attention heading into a de facto region championship game with Maryville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The spotlight is deserved given the senior has racked up 1,592 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 11.6 yards per carry through the first eight games of the season, but Maryville senior running back Parker McGill wants to remind everybody that Hunt will not be the only prolific ball carrier inside Cherokee Stadium.
“He is a really good running back, and I think it’s going to be a really good game, but it definitely puts a chip on my shoulder,” McGill told The Daily Times. “I feel like I’m a pretty good running back, too, and Friday night will be a really good chance to show that.”
Then again, McGill always feels like he has something to prove. It stems from being a skinnier, smaller player in pee-wee football growing up.
“I always had to run harder than everybody else, and I always had to run faster, too,” McGill said. “I’ve always had that chip on my shoulder because I wasn’t always the biggest guy.”
Fast forward and McGill is the biggest cog in Maryville’s offense, much like Hunt is for McMinn County (8-0, 3-0). That means the region championship will be determined on the line of scrimmage.
McGill has rushed for 933 yards and 15 touchdowns on 127 carries through Maryville’s first eight games of the season.
Hunt has logged at least 134 yards and a touchdown in every game this season. Maryville (8-0, 4-0 Region 2-6A) limited him to 45 yards on 15 carries in last season’s meeting.
The Rebels are limiting opponents to 105.3 rushing yards per game, although Alcoa’s Ahmaudd Sankey (104) and Bradley Central’s Javon Burke (155) — the two most talented running backs they have faced this season — each cracked the century mark.
“You have to get in (Hunt’s) way early because if he gets to the secondary, it’s goodnight,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “He’s so quick and hard to bring down, so we have to try and make stops at the line of scrimmage by getting off blocks at the point of attack and then rally to the football.”
A victory means sole possession of first place of the region for either side. The Rebels could then win their 20th consecutive region title against Heritage on Oct. 30. McMinn County, who has yet to win by less than 20 points this season, would have to beat Bradley Central in the final week of the regular season to end Maryville’s streak. The winner of the region guarantees itself home-field advantage through the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs.
“Sometimes we think about it, but I think we take for granted how lucky we are that we get to play here,” McGill said. “I think we just forget about how good we’ve been in the past.”
The discussion about two decades of region dominance and the potential for three more games inside Shields Stadium will have to wait because the Rebels’ focus at the moment is slowing Jalen Hunt and letting McGill run free.
“We haven’t talked about it,” Hunt said. “We want to be 1-0 this week, and we have a tough task ahead of us. I have a lot of respect for McMinn County because they do things the right way. They’re tough, physical, gritty football team and their record speaks for itself. It’ll be a challenge for sure.”
