The outcome of Maryville softball’s District 4-4A matchup against Hardin Valley Academy was determined by two swings of Ryleigh Maple’s bat.
The junior third baseman was influential in the Lady Rebels’ 3-1 victory Thursday night as she was responsible for all of Maryville’s runs, hitting two nearly identical home runs. The Lady Rebels battled for a full seven innings and never let up despite finding themselves in various defensive jams.
“There really learning how to compete on a night in night out basis, and that really all you can ask for.” Maryville coach Joe Michalski told The Daily Times. “Be ready, have good energy bring everything you got, be mentally prepared—and I think they’re learning how to do that. (Hardin Valley) played a great game tonight, they played a very clean game and made us work for everything.”
The Lady Rebels (3-5) got the ball in motion early on recording two base hits in the opening two innings. However, Maryville could never string together hits to push a run across and left runners stranded on both occasions.
Things looked like they would remain the same in the third inning with Maryville’s Mara Johnson lined out on a hard hit ball to first followed up by a pop out by Kennedy Oliver.
That’s when Maples stepped up to the plate and quickly went down in the count 0-2 before sending sending the next pitch over the left-center field wall.
“I’ve known (Gracie Gray) for a long time so I kind of had an idea of what she was going to throw me.” Maples said. “She got two strikes on me and I knew I just had to protect. I knew I had to get my hands to the ball and that’s exactly what I did.”
The Lady Hawks rallied in the fifth and managed to get a run across off a wild throw to third. However, the tie was quickly broken in the bottom of the inning when Maples hit a two-run shot that resembled her home run in the third.
Her second homer gave Maryville had a surge of energy and allowed them to ride a wave of confidence going into the final two innings.
“It was crazy.” Maples said. “Their energy helps me feel confident in anything. Whether I go out and hit a home run or strikeout they’re always there to lift me up and I know they got my back in anything.”
Maryville was further helped by their starting pitcher Isabel Allen. She held Harvin Valley scoreless throughout four innings. After recording four strikeouts and giving up just one hit, she was replaced by Rebekah Duck in the fifth.
Duck in shined in relief and led the Lady Rebels through the final three inning with little resistance, notching three strikeouts.
The Lady Rebels recorded seven hits against HVA and extend their win streak to three. Leading the charge was Maples who went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
“She’s just a stud,” Michalski said. “I look at her swing and I would give her my paycheck to have her swing. There is nothing much else to say.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.