Ryleigh Maples knew what she had to do.
Following a fly out to right that put two outs on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning, Farragut’s Addison Pressley was caught between the plate and third base after twice unsuccessfully attempting to run home for the tying score.
Maples, who had snagged the throw to third and forced Pressley’s hand with a fake to second base, tagged her out and sealed No. 4-seed Maryville’s 7-6 win over No. 1-seed Farragut in the District 4-4A Tournament winner’s bracket quarterfinals at John Sevier Elementary School.
It took Maples a moment, though, to realize her efforts succeeded.
“I saw both girls,” Maples told The Daily Times. “The girl on second (base) was at third, and (Pressley) was kind of at third. So I just knew. Because I knew that there were two outs, I knew I had to get one of them, because that was ballgame. So I just went for it with everything that I had.
“I honestly didn’t even see the umpire call her out. I just saw my whole team on top of me.”
Maples’ teammates swarmed her at the base, euphoria setting in as the Lady Rebels (16-10) celebrated the thrilling win over a Lady Admirals (31-3-1) team considered one of the state’s best.
“I saw the runners both at third base,” Maryville coach Joe Michalski said. “So I was trying to yell to (catcher) Kennedy (Oliver) to run her back to third base because then the girl that was on third would have to push back to second, but she did the right thing. She threw it and got the ball in Ryleigh’s hands and then they both kind of scattered, and I think Ryleigh just made a snap decision to put the tag on.
“I don’t know if you can really coach them through that one. They’ve just to reach and make a play.”
Just as Maples ended the game with a huge play, she started it with one, too. She smacked a two-run homer in the top of the first inning to give Maryville an early 2-0 lead, one it would hold until Farragut hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the second, knotting the score.
During the third inning, a sacrifice grounder by Kennedy Oliver and an Ali Richards score on an error saw the Lady Rebels regain a lead before Allie Hemphill pushed it to four runs with a two-run homer in the fourth.
“Just very proud of the team being resilient,” Michalski said. “Sometimes when you play a team like that and they start to mount their little comeback, you’ll see the other team fold. This team just never does that. It’s incredible. Their parents have raised them well.”
The two-run homer trend continued, though, as Farragut used two of such plays, one in the bottom of the fourth and the other an inning later, to again tie the game.
Oliver’s sacrifice fly to score Mara Johnson in the top of the seventh, though, became the deciding run when Maples made that crucial game-ending tag.
“It’s incredible,” Michalski said. “What a player. That’s all you can say.”
“It was the best feeling,” Maples added. “We have worked our butts off all offseason, all season. It feels so good. It was so fun.”
“You can tell, I think, we all want it. We want it bad. No matter if we’re in the field, off the field, we’re cheering each other on in the game, 110%. Great feeling. It was great.”
Maryville advances to face the winner Thursday’s game between No. 3-seed Heritage and No. 2-seed Bearden, which wasn’t finished by press time, on Monday in the winner’s bracket semifinals.
“From the very first day, we set the goal of winning the district tournament,” Michalski said. “I think your journey to greatness starts with beating your district teams. You can play a competitive schedule through and through, but your district teams are (who) you’re going to be measured against.
“Honestly, we’ve been talking about the district tournament almost every day that we get together,” he added. “’We’re going to win the district tournament. The district tournament is what we’re fighting for. Everything prepares us for that.’ I think they just got to this point in the year and thought, ‘This is what we’ve been waiting for. Let’s go do it.’
“Credit to the kids. I have not coached a group that has been able to stay so calm under pressure. I think that’s the most important thing to learn about those girls.”
