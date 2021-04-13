Nick Payne made sure he savored the few seconds it took Ryleigh Maples to round third base after she blasted a two-run home run in the fourth. The Maryville coach dished a high five to his starting third baseman when she reached third and then jokingly shared an observation with Maples before she began her jog toward home plate.
“You almost knocked down the camera man (in center field),” Payne quipped.
“She got a good laugh out of that,” Payne told The Daily Times. “Ryleigh absolutely destroyed that ball. … She’s a great kid who works hard.”
The Lady Rebels had plenty of reasons to smile and celebrate during their game against Lenoir City at John Sevier Elementary School on Tuesday, registering 11 hits in a 14-3 run-rule victory that snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Maryville’s lineup gave Bekah Duck more than enough run support. The freshman left-handed pitcher held Lenoir City’s lineup to four hits in five innings.
“Last week was a little rough,” Maples said. “This week, we came out and I thought we played well. We played really well today and our energy is a lot better. All of our spirits are up. This win helped a lot. … We are a fun team. We all get along really well and we are all super comfortable around each other. Every time we come out here and play together, it’s a lot of fun.”
The Lady Rebels had an enjoyable first inning, sending all nine batters to the plate. Kristy McCord began the frame by drawing a leadoff walk. Campbell White smacked a chopper toward Lenoir City pitcher Madison Helton and beat Helton’s throw to first, and then moved to second when first baseman Savannah Raper fumbled Helton’s throw, which also enabled McCord to score Maryville’s first run. Emma Blankenship reached first on an error by Lenoir Center center fielder Maddie Haskins. Kendal Pitts then ripped a double to the left-field gap to plate both White and Blankenship.
Kennedy Oliver drove in Pitts with a single to left and then Caroline Barham ripped a two-run double that caromed off the right field wall to give Maryville a 6-0 cushion.
“I’m happy with the way they swung the bats,” Payne said. “They were loose, relaxed and that’s the type of team we want to be. We want them to be happy.”
The Lady Panthers flirted with a comeback in the third when Helton crushed a two-run homer to slice Maryville’s lead to 6-3.
The Lady Rebels quickly extinguished a rally in the bottom of the frame when Kennedy Oliver drove a 1-0 pitch toward the corner in right field. The ball slipped through Emma Casteel’s glove and harmlessly landed in the grass. The error allowed Oliver to round all four bases and safely arrive home for another run. Duck then laid down a bunt single with one out and later scored on a wild pitch to give Maryville a 8-3 lead.
Maryville sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six more runs in the fourth. Pitts singled and then Maples followed by smashing a home run beyond center field. Two at-bats later, Oliver ripped a double off the right-field wall. Five batters later, Emma Blankenship squeezed a two-out single past the shortstop, giving Maryville enough runs to enforce the run rule.
Payne is hoping Tuesday’s performance bolsters his players’ confidence as they enter the second half of the season.
“I think this (win) is important,” Payne said. “Just the mentality to just come out and play free, and actually get some benefit — get a win — from it. I think that does help us. We’ve competed with a lot of really good teams and we just haven’t been able to get over that hump. We are excited to see where the rest of the season takes us.”
