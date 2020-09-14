Throughout the first four weeks of the season, one question continued to hover over the Alcoa football program: Who was going to earn the starting quarterback spot?
The Tornadoes received an answer to that question on Monday — thanks attrition. Alcoa athletic director Josh Stephens confirmed to The Daily Times that junior quarterback Safdar McCrary is no longer with the program. 5Star Preps first reported McCrary’s departure.
McCrary transferred to Alcoa from McClymonds High School in Oakland, California. during the summer. He was the starter during the Tornadoes’ 35-7 season-opening win over Blackman, but continued to share snaps with sophomore quarterback Zach Lunsford during the first three games.
Alcoa coach Gary Rankin started Lunsford during Friday’s 14-9 loss to Maryville. McCrary didn’t enter the game until the Tornadoes’ final possession, where he went 0-for-4 and recorded 11 rushing yards.
“(Lunsford) was the quarterback who had made the fewest mistakes up to the (Maryville game),” Rankin told the Daily Times after Friday’s game. “We were tired of jumping quarterbacks and thought we would go with one.”
After McCrary’s decision to leave, Lunsford will continue to be the starter for the rest of the season. He showed promise in one of the toughest environments in Tennessee high school football, completing 13-of-21 passes for 128 yards.
A video of his 27-yard touchdown pass to senior Brayden Anderson appeared during ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.”
